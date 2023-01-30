Climate Pledge house band removed after calling Jeff Bezos a ‘jerk’

Climate Pledge Arena is without a house band after Who Is She? got disinvited from their gig at Seattle Kraken games for making fun of Jeff Bezos in a song.

Last Wednesday, the band made up of members of Tacocat, Chastity Belt, and Lisa Prank played a song in between periods, and one of the lyrics called Bezos a jerk.

“Oh no, Jeffrey Bezos/ He’s such, a total jerk/ Shut down, all the bookstores/ Billionaires do not work”

The song was a parody version of Le Tigre’s “My My Metrocard,” with the lyrics changed to “My My Orca Card.”

Bezos is the former CEO and current Executive Chairman of the Amazon Board, which owns the naming rights to Climate Pledge Arena. The company’s current CEO, Andy Jassy, is also part of the Kraken ownership group.

In an unfortunate turn of events, apparently we are not welcome back at Jeff Bezos’ Climate Pledge Arena for tonight and tomorrow’s hockey games. Glad we got to play our take on this @letigreworld song, we had a blast. Sorry to anyone who was hoping to see us play. Go Kraken! pic.twitter.com/AfX4tfwvm3 — Who is She? (@whoissheband) January 27, 2023



Kraken Chief Marketing Officer Katie Townsend told GeekWire on Friday that the song wasn’t the reason the band won’t be coming back.

“We do not believe in censoring those artists, as is reflected by the variety of acts who perform at Climate Pledge Arena,” Townsend said. “However, we reserve the right to part ways early with an act if their behavior does not meet the professional standards we expect. We also must ensure that the act is appropriate for the family audience that attend our games, and we require our artists are professional, punctual and avoid consuming alcohol during their performance. As such, Who Is She? will not be playing the next two games. We wish them well,” Townsend said.

On the Gee & Ursula Show, hosts Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin discussed the removal of the band and brainstormed an option for Who Is She? to continue their careers and capitalize on the free advertising.

“It’s great marketing job, guys. I mean, I can see it now. They change their name to Cancel Culture. Now they have the opportunity to go around the country and talk about how they were canceled. Because it’s big business in that too,” Gee said.

You can listen to their full discussion here:

Listen to Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin weekday mornings from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM.