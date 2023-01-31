Close
LOCAL NEWS

Snow flurries dust western WA but unlikely to continue

Jan 31, 2023, 9:13 AM | Updated: 10:24 am
flurries...
(Photo from WSDOT)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Temperatures dived low early this week, reminding Seattleites that despite the sunny weekend weather, it is still winter in the city.

The National Weather Service is currently tracking a “modified Arctic front” which has dropped down from Canada Sunday and has been creating below-freezing temperatures Monday and Tuesday.

Overnight chill, warmer through the week in Puget Sound region

Tuesday morning, scattered reports of snow flurries came in around the Puget Sound region, but due to most temperatures remaining in the high 20s or low 30s, very little snow stuck in King or Pierce counties.

“We have had reports of snow — mainly pretty light snow, and most of it has been kind of King County northward. We really haven’t got any reports from about Pierce County southward,” said Jacob DeFlitch, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service. “So it’s kind of just main flurries and some light snow showers out there early this morning.”

Some light flurries have been spotted around Everett, Lynnwood, Tukwila, and near JBLM.

Tuesday’s highs are in the low to mid-40s, and tonight’s lows are in the mid-30s as the weather continues to warm throughout the week.

DeFlitch said that there is a slight chance of rain tomorrow, but Seattle overall will be on the drier side this week.

Overnight precipitation becomes more widespread around northern Washington with lowland rain, mountain snow, and some mixing in between.

For the rest of the month, snow remains a possibility, DeFlitch said, but as we move closer to March, that is looking more and more unlikely.

“We certainly can’t rule it out. Looking at the Climate Prediction Center’s outlook, which we kind of look at for kind of trends in the forecast, and there’s a three to four-week outlook, so mid to late February highlights the potential for below-normal temperatures, so it’s very possible,” DeFlitch said.

That means that it’s just a little to early to take the snow tires off, DeFlitch said.

Weather U.S. has this look at what February is usually like in Seattle:

Weather in February

The last month of the winter, February, is another chilly month in Seattle with an average temperature fluctuating between 46.2°F (7.9°C) and 35.2°F (1.8°C).

Temperature

In February, the average high-temperature is relatively the same as in January – a still chilly 46.2°F (7.9°C). The average low-temperature, in February, is 35.2°F (1.8°C).

Humidity

The average relative humidity in February is 84%.

Rainfall

In Seattle, it is raining for 7.8 days, with typically 0.59″ (15mm) of accumulated precipitation. In Seattle, during the entire year, the rain falls for 84.2 days and collects up to 5.2″ (132mm) of precipitation.

Snowfall

January through March and November are months with snowfall in Seattle, Washington. The month with the most snowfall in Seattle is February, when snow falls for 1.9 days and typically aggregates up to 0.71″ (18mm) of snow.

Snow flurries dust western WA but unlikely to continue