Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Gee & Ursula: Naming officer in pedestrian death was appropriate

Jan 31, 2023, 1:19 PM | Updated: 2:42 pm
Seattle Police...
Memorial for pedestrian who died after being hit by an SPD cruiser. (Photo by Sam Campbell)
(Photo by Sam Campbell)
Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin, hosts of The Gee and Ursula Show, agreed that releasing the name of the police officer involved in the deadly pedestrian crash in downtown Seattle was appropriate.

“He is officer Kevin Dave,” Ursula said. “He’s been with the department since November 2019. He is a certified EMT.”

In a video released Monday night, SPD Chief Adrian Diaz said the officer was responding to a call last week when he drove through the intersection of Dexter and Thomas and hit 23-year-old Jaahnavi Kandula, who was on the crosswalk.

He reportedly had his emergency lights on and was clearing intersections with this siren, as is protocol. A drug recognition expert responded to the collision scene and found no evidence of impairment in the officer.

Case dismissed against Lake Stevens HS employee accused of sexual misconduct

“I just want to make sure that it’s not just me,” said Gee. “Do you believe that there should be a difference in the release of a name because that person is a police officer?”

“No. Sometimes you don’t release the name of the victim right away because the relatives of the victim haven’t been informed,” Ursula responded. But there was no reason to withhold this officer’s name that really I could see.”

A memorial for Kandula sits at the intersection of Dexter and Thomas in Seattle’s South Lake Union.

Seattle police pedestrian

(Photo by Sam Campbell)

“We are treating this investigation as we would any other fatal collision investigation,” Diaz said. “The report will be provided to the King County prosecutor’s office, who will make any decision regarding charging.”

The report, authored by the Traffic Collision Investigation Squad, will be given to the King County Prosecutor’s Office, which will make any ensuing charging decisions.

The Office of Police Accountability also opened an investigation into whether the officer complied with policy.

“I think this is a very tragic and unfortunate thing that someone lost her life. She’s an innocent woman, young [and] lost her life,” Gee said. “I didn’t think any wrongdoing. I didn’t think any sketchiness.”

“The family of the victim has a lot of questions,” Ursula said. “Mayor Bruce Harrell has come out, and others have come up. The other thing that is important to note is that this particular intersection is where some safety improvements were going to be made. But then they got put on hold for budgetary reasons. All of this spells out to me that the city is going to be on the hook for a ton of money.”

According to Seattle police, Kandula was a graduate student at Northeastern University and was on pace to graduate this December.

Listen to Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin weekday mornings from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Gee and Ursula Show

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

protests...
Spike O'Neill

Spike: Tyre Nichols protests were peaceful because police were held accountable

While there were protests in numerous cities around the country, including here in Seattle, it wasn't violent. It wasn't destructive.
17 hours ago
morning...
Dave Ross

Ross: Morning people have the ideal lifestyle, it’s just science!

When I took this morning job, there wasn’t much competition. It was basically, "we need someone who can be here at 4:45 a.m.”
17 hours ago
Tips...
Bill Kaczaraba

Gee Scott on service charges at restaurants: ‘You’re getting no tip’

Right now, Washington state law dictates that all tips belong to employees, but which workers get the money is decided by management.
2 days ago
climate pledge...
L.B. Gilbert

Climate Pledge house band removed after calling Jeff Bezos a ‘jerk’

Climate Pledge Arena is without a house band after they got disinvited from their gig at Seattle Kraken games for making fun of Jeff Bezos.
2 days ago
tiktok challenge kia...
Dave Ross

Ross: Kia is getting sued for thefts, but why not TikTok?

According to Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison, Hyundai and Kia thefts are so out of control in Seattle that its a public nuisance.
2 days ago
The parents of Tyre Nichols, Mama Rose and Rodney Wells, attend a candlelight vigil for Tyre Nichol...
Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show

Mother of man killed by police ‘urging people to protest peacefully’

Tyre Nichols died after a traffic stop in Memphis turned violent with police. His mother is urging people to protest peacefully.
5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Gee & Ursula: Naming officer in pedestrian death was appropriate