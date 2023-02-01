Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Police: ‘He could end up in Washington’ as Oregon manhunt intensifies

Jan 31, 2023, 6:00 PM | Updated: 6:01 pm
foster...
A manhunt is still underway for 36-year-old Benjamin Foster, last seen and rumored to be located in southwest Oregon. (Photos courtesy of Grants Pass Police Department)
(Photos courtesy of Grants Pass Police Department)
KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk's Profile Picture BY
Your best source for local news

A manhunt is still underway for 36-year-old Benjamin Foster, last seen and rumored to be located in southwest Oregon.

On Jan. 24, the Grants Pass Police Department received a call regarding an assault of a woman. Police officers responded and found the victim had been bound, severely beaten, and tortured. She was transported to a local hospital, where she still remains in critical condition as of this reporting.

“She was found bound in the legs and hands. She was very close to death,” said Lieutenant Jeff Hattersley with the Criminal Investigations Division for the Grants Pass Police Department. “If a friend of hers hadn’t come to check on her, I’m sure that this would be a murder investigation instead of an attempted murder investigation. She was severely beaten on all parts of her body, and its placed her in critical condition to the fact where she still hasn’t regained consciousness.”

Hattersley stated the department is working with state and federal authorities to track Foster. Law enforcement officials were able to determine that Foster had been accessing dating applications on his phone, whether or not that was his means of targeting victims.

“We don’t know that he’s using the applications to specifically target new victims, but we also don’t know that he’s not doing that,” Hattersley told KIRO Newsradio. “He very well could be using the apps to try to meet people in hopes of luring them into assisting with his escape.”

Foster is known to be armed with a .22 caliber pistol, as of this reporting, and is extremely dangerous.

“We need to get him off the street so that the public will be safer,” Hattersley said. “Foster had a previous history in Las Vegas, Nevada, with a similar case where he had kidnapped a girlfriend for a couple of weeks, and he was prosecuted for that. When he was released, he returned to Oregon, and now, we have him doing a much more violent crime at this point.”

Puyallup man accused in substation vandalism is released from custody

Criminals being released early is not a foreign issue for the Puget Sound region, as City Attorney Ann Davison launched a program, the High Utilizer Initiative, to track and follow 118 local individuals who prosecutors have said are accused of committing approximately 2,400 crimes over the last five years, including 1,019 thefts, 589 trespasses, 409 assaults, and 101 weapons violations.

“He was seen by a witness fleeing the scene in his vehicle, and a manhunt ensued at that point,” Hattersley said. “A tip led us to an address on Sunny Valley Loop in the Wolf Creek area, where we observed Benjamin Foster. He was, unfortunately, able to flee into the forest and evade capture. We did, however, seize additional evidence at that scene.”

The additional evidence included a Nissan Sentra he was previously seen driving in. Authorities arrested a female, Tina Jones, at the residence for aiding and abetting Foster.

“Since Foster is from the general area where this woman lived, it’s believed that there had been some type of acquaintance prior to all these crimes occurring,” Hattersley said.

Grants Pass Police has offered a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of Benjamin Foster and is asking residents, even those all the way up north in Washington, to stay vigilant and safe.

Police arrest ‘clothed but very wet’ bathtub burglar in Madrona

“But with this serious of a crime and what he’s facing, I’m sure he’s desperate to get out of the area and evade escape,” Hattersley said. “So, at this point, we’re really not sure where he may end up. He very well could end up in Washington.”

Authorities stated original photos of Foster show him with long hair and a beard, but it is very likely that he has altered his appearance, including shaving the beard, his hair, or even wearing a wig.

“We ask that everyone take a look at the photos that we have posted so that they can see what his face looks like, what his eyes look like, and pay particular attention to those things that cannot be easily changed, like the hairstyle,” Hattersley said.

Local News

Friends kitchen...
Micki Gamez

The Friends Experience pop-up opens in Seattle on Feb. 1

The FRIENDS Experience invites fans to step inside the world of the iconic series, relive their favorite moments, and celebrate the show.
18 hours ago
dead road rage...
L.B. Gilbert

Greenwood road rage fight involved knife, baseball bat

Police are investigating a road rage incident involving a bat and a knife in a QFC parking lot in Seattle's Greenwood neighborhood.
18 hours ago
The logo for OpenAI, the maker of ChatGPT, appears on a mobile phone, in New York, Tuesday, Jan. 31...
Associated Press

Cheaters beware: ChatGPT maker releases AI detection tool

ChatGPT is trying to curb its reputation as a freewheeling cheating machine with a new tool that can help detect if artificial intelligence wrote it
18 hours ago
lake stevens...
L.B. Gilbert

Case dismissed against Lake Stevens HS employee accused of sexual misconduct

A Lake Stevens School District employee is under arrest after being suspected of improper sexual contact with at least one child.
18 hours ago
bristol bay...
L.B. Gilbert

Bristol Bay salmon runs protected as EPA halts mine development

The EPA won a 12-year battle for a cleaner habitat by taking big steps to protect Bristol Bay salmon runs, the most productive in the world.
18 hours ago
flurries...
L.B. Gilbert

Snow flurries dust western WA but unlikely to continue

Temperatures dived low early this week, reminding Seattlites that despite any sunny weekend weather, it is still winter in the city.  
18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Police: ‘He could end up in Washington’ as Oregon manhunt intensifies