Man stabbed in University District, suspects not yet located

Seattle police responded to a report of rocks being thrown at a man but quickly learned a man had been stabbed Tuesday evening in University District. When officers arrived just after 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of NE 45th Street and University Way Northeast, a man was found with a non-life-threatening stab wound to his chest. It was reported the 53-year-old male victim was in an alleyway visiting a nearby business when a man and woman approached him. There was a verbal altercation that led to rocks being thrown at the victim. During the verbal altercation, the male suspect expressed racial slurs stating he was a “skinhead” and told the male victim to “leave my country.” Both suspects then grabbed and held the male victim while the male suspect stabbed him in the chest. The suspects left the alleyway on foot, last seen heading southbound on University Way NE. Officers searched the area but did not locate them. The Seattle Fire Department responded to the scene, provided medical aid, and transported the male victim to Harborview Medical Center. Seattle Police will be investigating this incident as a malicious harassment crime.

Tacoma Police investigating a homicide in the 800 block of S. Anderson St.

At 6:40 a.m., South Sound 911 received a call from a residence in the 800 Block of S Anderson Street in Tacoma. A female caller requested help for her son having a mental health crisis.

Offices received no response at the door, looked in the windows, and saw a female on the floor. Officers forced entry and started life-saving measures.

The victim was declared dead upon arrival. No one else was located in the residence.

The victim was a 66-year-old female.

Detectives and crime scene technicians are still on the scene, and it is being investigated as a homicide.

Police investigating double homicide after shooting at Kent motel

Driver killed in 2-car crash in Roy

One person died in a two-car crash in Roy Wednesday morning.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Robert Reyer first tweeted about the wreck on State Route 507 at 295th Street SW at 7:15 a.m.

🚨2Car fatality collision on SR-507 at 295th St S (MP 34) in #Roy Troopers and @wsdot_tacoma at the scene. SR-507 is blocked in both directions for the investigation Sadly, one of the drivers was pronounced deceased at the scene Please use alternate routes! pic.twitter.com/1Gqw5nQNwO — Trooper Robert Reyer (@wspd1pio) February 1, 2023

SR 507 is blocked in both directions while troopers investigate.

The driver who was killed was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim has not been released.