Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
CRIME BLOTTER

Man stabbed in University District, suspects not yet located

Feb 1, 2023, 1:04 PM | Updated: 1:57 pm
stabbed...
Two suspects are still on the loose after a man was stabbed in University District on Tuesday. (Photo from Seattle Police Department)
(Photo from Seattle Police Department)
Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Seattle police responded to a report of rocks being thrown at a man but quickly learned a man had been stabbed Tuesday evening in University District.

When officers arrived just after 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of NE 45th Street and University Way Northeast, a man was found with a non-life-threatening stab wound to his chest. It was reported the 53-year-old male victim was in an alleyway visiting a nearby business when a man and woman approached him.

There was a verbal altercation that led to rocks being thrown at the victim. During the verbal altercation, the male suspect expressed racial slurs stating he was a “skinhead” and told the male victim to “leave my country.” Both suspects then grabbed and held the male victim while the male suspect stabbed him in the chest.

The suspects left the alleyway on foot, last seen heading southbound on University Way NE. Officers searched the area but did not locate them.

The Seattle Fire Department responded to the scene, provided medical aid, and transported the male victim to Harborview Medical Center.

Seattle Police will be investigating this incident as a malicious harassment crime.

Train hits, kills person in Puyallup Wednesday morning

Tacoma Police investigating a homicide in the 800 block of S. Anderson St.

At 6:40 a.m., South Sound 911 received a call from a residence in the 800 Block of S Anderson Street in Tacoma. A female caller requested help for her son having a mental health crisis.

Offices received no response at the door, looked in the windows, and saw a female on the floor. Officers forced entry and started life-saving measures.

The victim was declared dead upon arrival. No one else was located in the residence.

The victim was a 66-year-old female.

Detectives and crime scene technicians are still on the scene, and it is being investigated as a homicide.

Police investigating double homicide after shooting at Kent motel

Driver killed in 2-car crash in Roy

One person died in a two-car crash in Roy Wednesday morning.

Washington State Patrol Trooper Robert Reyer first tweeted about the wreck on State Route 507 at 295th Street SW at 7:15 a.m.

SR 507 is blocked in both directions while troopers investigate.

The driver who was killed was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

Crime Blotter

dead road rage...
L.B. Gilbert

Greenwood road rage fight involved knife, baseball bat

Police are investigating a road rage incident involving a bat and a knife in a QFC parking lot in Seattle's Greenwood neighborhood.
2 days ago
bathtub burglar...
Frank Sumrall

Police arrest ‘clothed but very wet’ bathtub burglar in Madrona

Police arrested a man Friday evening after he broke into a home, filled up the bathtub, and started bathing with his clothes on.
3 days ago
robbery...
L.B. Gilbert

Man had gun held to head during robbery at Silverdale ATM 

Kitsap County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man after he allegedly robbed someone at gunpoint in Silverdale Wednesday.
7 days ago
arrest...
L.B. Gilbert

Federal Way police arrest son in shooting death of father

Federal Way police arrested a man after he shot and killed his father Wednesday morning. The motive is unknown at this time.
8 days ago
dead road rage...
L.B. Gilbert

Man found dead outside Amazon warehouse in Everett

Police are investigating after finding a man dead in a car outside a distribution warehouse in Everett.
9 days ago
drive-by belltown...
Frank Sumrall

Police investigating Sunday morning drive-by shooting in Belltown

Police are investigating a Sunday morning drive-by shooting in Belltown that damaged a residential building.
10 days ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Man stabbed in University District, suspects not yet located