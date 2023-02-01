Close
LOCAL NEWS

Police investigating double homicide after shooting at Kent motel

Feb 1, 2023, 7:49 AM | Updated: 9:57 am
Kent Motel Shooting...
Kent Police have confirmed that two people are dead, and a suspect is on the loose after a shooting Tuesday night at the Kent Valley Motel. (Photo from Sam Campbell)
(Photo from Sam Campbell)
Sam Campbell's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio Reporter

Kent Police have confirmed that two people are dead, and a suspect is on the loose after a shooting Tuesday night at the Kent Valley Motel.

Police say they responded to the scene of a motel in Kent at 10:30 p.m. to reports of multiple people shot.

According to the KPD Facebook page, officers responded to multiple 911 callers reporting sounds of gunshots inside one of the rooms. One 911 caller told dispatch, “there has been a murder.”

Upon arrival, Officers found two gunshot victims inside one of the motel rooms and attempted to provide aid. The victims, a 43-year-old male Kent resident and a 32-year-old female Alaska resident, had both already succumbed to their injuries.

According to social media reports, a large police response was called to the Kent Valley Motel on Central Avenue N between the Marlatt Funeral Home and Kent Memorial Park.

Oregon kidnapping suspect dead after being taken into custody

Police say at least two people were hit with bullets. They have been investigating at the scene for over 10 hours but have yet to publicly identify a suspect.

Authorities did have Central Avenue North blocked off for most of the night until about 5 a.m. Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

