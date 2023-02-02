SWAT team arrests burglar after standoff in Wallingford

A SWAT arrest happened last night in Wallingford after a standoff with police.

The incident started when homeowners stepped outside and saw a man reported to be having a mental health crisis.

The man then ran inside the home on N. 45th Street and Meridian Avenue N., locked the door, and barricaded himself inside.

No one else was inside when the man entered the home.

SWAT officers, Seattle firefighters, and a bomb squad responded.

At around 4 a.m., officers deployed a flash-bang.

By about 5 a.m., a SWAT arrest had been made.

No one was hurt during the incident.

Man stabbed in University District, suspects not yet located

Man killed in backyard of Graham house

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a homicide in Graham Thursday morning.

The department reported the death at the 24500 block of 62nd Ave Court E. in a tweet at 10:17 a.m.

Detectives are on the scene at a homicide in Graham at the 24500 block of 62nd Ave Ct E. One man was shot and killed in the backyard of a residence. The suspects fled the scene. PIO is on scene. More updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/jiX2ydKmhf — Pierce Co Sheriff (@PierceSheriff) February 2, 2023

Police say a man was shot and killed inside of a shed in the backyard of a home in Graham.

The suspects fled the scene.

The sheriff’s department said more details would be released as they become available.

Police search for White Center shooter; at least one shot

King County deputies are searching for suspects in a White Center shooting.

Police were called to the corner of Eighth Place Southwest and 97th Street Southwest, a few blocks from Southwest Roxbury Street, at 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

Deputies arrived to find a man with multiple gunshot wounds. His condition is not known.

The King County Sheriff’s Office said there are beleved to be three suspects.

A K-9 unit searched the area, but no suspects were found.

Redmond Police launches crime data dashboards today

Police arrest woman for firing gun at two people in Belltown

Police arrested a woman after she fired multiple shots in Belltown Wednesday morning and then fled the scene in her vehicle.

At 7:30 a.m., police responded to reports of shots fired near 2nd Avenue and Bell Street. Witnesses reported a woman had fired several shots towards two other people, striking no one, before placing the gun in the trunk of her car and driving away southbound.

Officers spotted the car and initiated a traffic stop near 2nd Avenue and Cherry Street. The suspect pulled over, and police arrested her.

Officers also seized her car to search for the gun she used in the shooting.

After a search warrant was approved, officers searched the suspect’s car and found a handgun partially concealed behind a panel in the trunk.

According to witnesses, an altercation between the suspect and a man and woman preceded the shooting. However, police did not locate the man, and the other woman involved declined to provide any information about the incident.

Police booked the 35-year-old suspect into King County Jail for drive-by shooting and unlawful possession of a firearm, as she is a convicted felon and therefore prohibited from possessing guns.

University Village Retail Theft Operation arrests five

With a high concentration of high-end retailers, University Village in the University District has become a frequent target or organized retail theft, which Seattle Police Departments’ Community Response Group (CRG) has been working to stop.

Officers have been conducting organized retail theft operations throughout the city to prevent and deter theft and shoplifting.

This past Thursday, Jan. 26, officers partnered with seven U-Village retailers located within the 2600 block of NE University Village Street to look for people suspected of committing the crimes of theft and shoplifting, according to the Seattle Police Blotter.

Officers also addressed other crimes as needed.

Throughout the day, CRG officers working with store employees identified five shoplifting subjects who were observed concealing merchandise and exiting stores without paying for the items.

Officers arrested four 16-year-old and one 18-year-old female suspects and recovered stolen merchandise totaling more than $1,000.

The five suspects face charges of misdemeanor shoplifting, so they were not booked into jail at this time. However, SPD is requesting criminal charges to be filed.