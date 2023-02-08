Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Ross: Biden shoots down Social Security cuts in tactical maneuver

Feb 8, 2023, 7:57 AM | Updated: 10:10 am
biden...

President Joe Biden delivers his State of the Union speech to a joint session of Congress, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Dave Ross's Profile Picture BY
Seattle's Morning News, 5am - 9am on KIRO Newsradio

For a senior citizen, Joe Biden can be pretty sneaky.

I’m talking about the moment in the State of the Union speech where he said that some Republicans were talking about cutting social security.


More from Dave Ross: New criminal pursuit technology means no ‘Get Out of Jail Free’

“Instead of making the wealthy pay their fair share some Republicans, some Republicans want Medicare and Social Security to sunset,” Biden said. “I’m not saying it’s the majority. Anybody who doubts it, contact my office. I’ll give you a copy.”

Well, I remember that proposal; it was from Republican Senator Rick Scott of Florida. It was one of those trial balloons that members of Congress sometimes release over American territory – a proposal to sunset all federal programs after five years, including Social Security and Medicare – so that they could be re-evaluated.

But he withdrew that quite a while ago. When he was asked about it on CNN last October, here’s how the conversation went.

“It’s a simple yes or no. Do Republicans want to cut Medicare and or Social Security?” CNN correspondent Dana Bash said.

“Absolutely not. What I want to do is make sure we live within our means and make sure we preserve those programs people paid into them,” Sen. Scott said. “They believe in them. I believe in them. I’m going to fight like hell to make sure we preserve Medicare and Social Security.”

“Do you support raising the eligibility age for Medicare and Social Security?” Bash asked.

‘No,” Scott responded.

“Do you support cutting back on Medicare benefits or reducing social security payments in order to keep the program solvent?” Bash asked.

“No, and I don’t know one Republican that does,” Sen. Scott said.

So basically, he backed away from the “sunset” idea about four months ago.

Which is why the Republicans protested last night when Biden brought it up. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia even yelled out, “liar!”

But Biden ran with it anyway – and I think he may have done Republicans a favor. Because how many American do you think heard Senator Scott shoot down his own trial balloon on CNN last October? Very few.

But last night, America saw every Republican shouting down the notion that they would even think of withholding one penny of anybody’s Social Security.

“I’m not saying that the majority of you, I don’t even think it’s even significant number of you,” Biden responded to the chaos.

He backpedals a little bit, but Republicans wanted to make it clear there is no one in the Republican party – not one who, even in their wildest fantasy – who would even hint at entertaining even a fleeting thought of touching Social Security.

“So folks, as we all apparently agreed, Social Security and Medicare are off the books now. We got unanimity,” Biden concluded.

Both parties then rose in a standing ovation.

And that, my fellow Americans, is how Joe Biden sent yet another balloon plummeting into the ocean. And wherever that trial balloon came from, we can now be sure it did not come from Republican territory.

Listen to Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien weekday mornings from 5 – 9 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Dave Ross on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
  • listen to dave rossTune in to KIRO Newsradio weekdays at 5am for Dave Ross on Seattle's Morning News.

Dave's Commentary

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

pursuit...
Dave Ross

Ross: New criminal pursuit technology means no ‘Get Out of Jail Free’

So if the goal is to stop crooks without engaging in a dangerous police pursuit, I think there can be a political consensus.
1 day ago
vaccine mandate...
MyNorthwest Staff

Brandi Kruse on expelling vaccine mandate: ‘I never thought I’d see the day’

King County announced, alongside the City of Seattle, that it is no longer requiring proof of the COVID-19 vaccine a requirement.
2 days ago
amazon hiring...
Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show

Ursula: Amazon targeting ‘younger and less expensive’ coders

Amidst mass layoffs, Amazon might also be changing their hiring policy for entry-level programmers to restrict positions to recent grads.
2 days ago
balloon...
Dave Ross

Ross: Chinese balloon shot down was ripe for counter-surveillance

What I can say is that if I were in charge of monitoring China, I’d be tracking every Chinese balloon from the moment it broke 1000 feet
2 days ago
balloon...
Dave Ross

Ross: Was it a Chinese spy balloon, or luxury space travel prototype?

The defense department says it has been tracking a huge Chinese balloon over Montana
5 days ago
police...
Dave Ross

Ross: ‘Police used as substitute for properly funding social services’

The reason we keep seeing abuses like the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis. It’s rooted in American culture.
6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Ross: Biden shoots down Social Security cuts in tactical maneuver