Mariners expanding SoDo’s Boxyard ahead of Opening Day

The Seattle Mariners announced plans to expand further into the SoDo neighborhood through its neighboring complex, The Boxyard.

The Boxyard — created last year to reinvigorate the area through premier dining, brewing, and sports entertainment — will now include Victory Hall and a baseball and softball training facility in addition to the already established businesses like Hatback Bar & Grille and the Steelheads Alley brewpub.

Salk: Embarrassed, sympathetic for ‘tragic character’ Russell Wilson

“We’re excited about the expansion of The Boxyard and hope that these new businesses will provide more economic opportunities and equitable outcomes for the broader community,” said Seattle Mariners Executive Vice President Fred Rivera in a prepared statement. “This is only the beginning, and we’re looking forward to seeing this neighborhood continue to evolve and prosper.”

The baseball-softball training facility will feature eight batting cages, state-of-the-art technology, and an open field space in the middle, where the facility can host events ranging from clinics and camps to Little League events to corporate occasions. The training center is set to open later this summer.

Victory Hall, set to be open for Opening Day, will operate as a 9,500 square-foot event space that can host large events, including weddings. In addition, Victory Hall will act as an indoor beer garden for game days.

Seattle food truck, café regulations remain post-pandemic

Steelheads Alley is named in remembrance of the Seattle Steelheads and the Negro Baseball League itself, while The Boxyard’s name comes from the development’s ties to the railroad industry, dating back to 1914.

Opening day for the Mariners is March 30, as Seattle will play host to the Cleveland Guardians.