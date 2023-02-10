Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Mayfield: Inflation has hit the Starbucks rewards system

Feb 10, 2023, 8:13 AM | Updated: 8:40 am
starbucks...
A Starbucks customer uses the Starbucks iPhone app to pay for a coffee at a store in Los Angeles. (Photo by Katie Falkenberg/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
(Photo by Katie Falkenberg/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
KIRO Newsradio staff's Profile Picture BY
Here for what's next

Check your horoscope; your stars are aligned. Don’t wait. Do it today.

By stars, I mean your Starbucks points. By aligned, I mean you’ve been saving them for a splurge, and by don’t wait, do it today, I mean, don’t wait, do it today.


More Travis Mayfield: Cooperation and communication is what got rid of Murder Hornets

Spend them today or this weekend. Why? Because Monday, Starbucks is changing its entire rewards program, and things that right now are 50 points will be 100 points. Things that are 150 points will be 200 points, and so on and so forth.

So if you hold on to those points, the ones that you have right now, you’re going to lose a lot of their value at the dawn of next week.

Well, this isn’t sitting well with a lot of Starbucks customers. The company is simply shrugging and blaming inflation while trying to juice its bottom line.

‘Look, the airlines did it,’ they say, ‘with frequent flyer miles, hotels too, with their points.’

What’s my recourse, you might ask?

Well, first, you should quit Starbucks entirely.

Instead, get your caffeine and your snacks from a small, locally-owned shop down the street from where you live. Maybe they pay a livable wage and offer health care, all kinds of good things.

They even still have those paper punch cards for free drinks. Or, if Starbucks is just too convenient, starting Monday, you could be super smart about what you buy when you collect those points at Starbucks.

Iced coffee and iced tea, for example, they’re actually going down from 150 points to 100 points, and packaged coffee is going down as well. 400 points are what you have to pay today, but by next week, it’ll be 300 points.

Even some select merchandise in the store is dropping from 200 to 100 points. Buy only those things, and your stars will actually be worth more than today.

You still earn the same amount in the same way, it just won’t be as easy as it used to be to get something for free. But if you read the fine print of that email, Starbucks just said all of us, and you count your points accordingly. You can still make them align just for you.

Listen to Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien weekday mornings from 5 – 9 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

renters...
Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show

Scenarios: My renters have bad credit and too many kids

On the Gee and Ursula Show, hosts Gee Scott and guest host Mike Lewis give advice to help other people in a segment called … Scenarios.
1 day ago
homelessness...
Dave Ross

Ross: The volunteers working to address homelessness themselves

Andrea Suarez of We Heart Seattle is convinced that housing homeless people without first treating their drug addiction is doomed to fail.
1 day ago
biden...
Dave Ross

Ross: Biden shoots down Social Security cuts in tactical maneuver

I’m talking about the moment in the State of the Union speech where Biden said some Republicans were talking about cutting social security.
2 days ago
pursuit...
Dave Ross

Ross: New criminal pursuit technology means no ‘Get Out of Jail Free’

So if the goal is to stop crooks without engaging in a dangerous police pursuit, I think there can be a political consensus.
3 days ago
vaccine mandate...
MyNorthwest Staff

Brandi Kruse on expelling vaccine mandate: ‘I never thought I’d see the day’

King County announced, alongside the City of Seattle, that it is no longer requiring proof of the COVID-19 vaccine a requirement.
4 days ago
amazon hiring...
Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show

Ursula: Amazon targeting ‘younger and less expensive’ coders

Amidst mass layoffs, Amazon might also be changing their hiring policy for entry-level programmers to restrict positions to recent grads.
4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Mayfield: Inflation has hit the Starbucks rewards system