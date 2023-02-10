Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Fred Meyer in Auburn donates Powerball winnings to food bank

Feb 10, 2023, 10:11 AM | Updated: 10:26 am
powerball donates food bank...

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Someone in Washington state overcame steep odds Monday night, Feb. 6, 2023, to win an estimated $747 million Powerball jackpot. Lottery officials did not immediately make an announcement of a winner, but the Powerball website says there was a jackpot winner in the state. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)

(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Auburn Fred Meyer store that sold Monday’s $754.6 million winning Powerball ticket donated its share of the jackpot to a local food bank.

The store located at 801 Auburn Way N got $50,000 from selling the winning ticket and has donated the money to the Auburn Food Bank.

Lucky Auburn resident wins $754.6M Powerball prize

The donation was in honor of the company’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste campaign to end hunger and eliminate waste.

“It’s always good to give back, and today, everyone wins,” Fred Meyer President Todd Kammeyer said in a statement. “In addition to this donation, Fred Meyer is giving $10,000 to the store for our associates to celebrate.”

The winning numbers — 5, 11, 22, 23, 69, Powerball 07 — were announced Monday night. We still don’t know who is holding Monday’s winning ticket or even if they know they have it.

Officials say this is the fifth-largest Powerball drawing since the game’s inception and the ninth-largest jackpot since the start of all lotteries in the United States.

Monday night’s win was the first Powerball jackpot win since Nov. 19. That winless streak allowed the prize to grow larger and larger until it stood as the ninth-largest in U.S. history.

The $50,000 donation translates to about 66,000 meals to the shared community.

Statistics show that one in 10 Washingtonians are at risk of missing a meal every day, according to Fred Meyer.

“Hunger and food insecurity are critical issues across the state, and partnerships like this one with Fred Meyer and QFC aim to shrink the numbers of people facing food insecurity,” said Debbie Christian, executive director of the Auburn Food Bank.

Edmonds School District internet outage disrupts seniors’ year

The state lottery office also reported that the $1 million Powerball jackpot from three months ago is still unclaimed, with three more months to go before the win is canceled.

That ticket was purchased in Airway Heights near Spokane.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The jackpot for the next drawing scheduled for Saturday night is $34 million, according to the lottery’s website.

Local News

meth lab...
L.B. Gilbert

Possible meth lab caught fire in Chinatown encampment

Seattle police responded to the scene of an encampment fire that may have been a meth lab on Thursday afternoon.
14 hours ago
(Photo from KIRO 7)...
KIRO 7 News Staff

Seattle rescue pup set to play in Puppy Bowl

Cooper, a 5-month-old terrier/boxer mix from the Seattle Humane Society, will be competing for the “Lombarky” trophy.
14 hours ago
Paul Kieran, of Ireland, speaks to the media about his partner Joanna Toole, who was killed in the ...
Associated Press

Judge rejects bid to nullify Boeing deal over Max crashes

A federal judge has rejected an effort by families of passengers who died in Boeing 737 Max crashes to reopen an agreement that allowed Boeing to avoid prosecution for fraud in how it won regulatory approval for the plane.
14 hours ago
forklift...
Sam Campbell

Court docs: Blood alcohol level of forklift driver more than twice legal limit

Police said a 54-year-old man was drunk Tuesday when the forklift he was driving collided with an SUV, leaving one dead.
14 hours ago
grocery store...
Bill Kaczaraba

The new grocery store experience: higher prices, locked merchandise

Heather Lally, Editor in Chief at Winsight Grocery Business, told Seattle's Morning News that the entire industry is in flux.
14 hours ago
snowpack...
Ted Buehner

Below average mountain snowpack likely to stage a comeback

Last week, I reported that our mountain snowpack had fallen behind thanks to a relatively mild and dry January.
14 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Fred Meyer in Auburn donates Powerball winnings to food bank