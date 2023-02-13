Close
KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Ross: No deep thoughts, just love for a super Super Bowl

Feb 13, 2023, 7:59 AM | Updated: 9:07 am
super bowl...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) is surrounded after the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game, against the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, in Glendale, Ariz. The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS
(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Dave Ross's Profile Picture BY
Seattle's Morning News, 5am - 9am on KIRO Newsradio

No deep thoughts this morning – I just want to admit I had a really good time watching the Super Bowl.

Which is saying something because, as most of you know, I am not in the fan demographic. I like football, but I don’t read the sports pages, and when I listen to sports radio, it’s in the background while I’m trying to find some video clip on CSPAN.

But how could you not pay attention to that game? I was locked in from that opening drive.

I was also focused on Rihanna’s performance – full disclosure, I didn’t recognize any of the music, please accept my apologies – but had I been down on the field, I would absolutely have danced along with everybody else. And I predicted she would fly in. You have to fly during the halftime show. I was just relieved to see she had a safety harness attached, especially after it came out that she was pregnant with her second child!!

Talk about being a Super-mom – singing in mid-air in the Super Bowl while pregnant!  What a scrapbook that kid’s gonna have.

However, this year, it was actually the game that stole the show – celebrity Kansas City superfans Paul and Jack Rudd were in a state of awe over Mr. Mahomes.

“I just want to thank Patrick Mahomes for existing,” Jack Rudd said. “I’m so lucky that I am alive to watch this, and I just cannot believe he’s a real person. I don’t know how to explain it; I just can’t believe he’s a real person.”

Fox News needs to file a Freedom of Information request to find out what kind of wonder drug they used on his ankle during halftime. I’ll tell you this: don’t be surprised if tomorrow night there’s a strange balloon hovering over his house.

