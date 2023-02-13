Ross: No deep thoughts, just love for a super Super Bowl

No deep thoughts this morning – I just want to admit I had a really good time watching the Super Bowl.

Which is saying something because, as most of you know, I am not in the fan demographic. I like football, but I don’t read the sports pages, and when I listen to sports radio, it’s in the background while I’m trying to find some video clip on CSPAN.

More from Dave Ross: The volunteers working to address homelessness themselves

But how could you not pay attention to that game? I was locked in from that opening drive.

I was also focused on Rihanna’s performance – full disclosure, I didn’t recognize any of the music, please accept my apologies – but had I been down on the field, I would absolutely have danced along with everybody else. And I predicted she would fly in. You have to fly during the halftime show. I was just relieved to see she had a safety harness attached, especially after it came out that she was pregnant with her second child!!

Talk about being a Super-mom – singing in mid-air in the Super Bowl while pregnant! What a scrapbook that kid’s gonna have.

However, this year, it was actually the game that stole the show – celebrity Kansas City superfans Paul and Jack Rudd were in a state of awe over Mr. Mahomes.

“I just want to thank Patrick Mahomes for existing,” Jack Rudd said. “I’m so lucky that I am alive to watch this, and I just cannot believe he’s a real person. I don’t know how to explain it; I just can’t believe he’s a real person.”

Fox News needs to file a Freedom of Information request to find out what kind of wonder drug they used on his ankle during halftime. I’ll tell you this: don’t be surprised if tomorrow night there’s a strange balloon hovering over his house.

Listen to Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien weekday mornings from 5 – 9 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Follow @http://www.twitter.com/thedaveross