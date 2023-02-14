Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Leavenworth location of new Amazon rom-com, starring Alison Brie

Feb 13, 2023, 5:00 PM | Updated: 8:07 pm
leavenworth...
Film Independent President Josh Welsh, writer / director Dave Franco and actress / writer Alison Brie attend the Film Independent "Somebody I Used to Know" Special Screening and Q&A at Harmony Gold on February 03, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
(Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)
Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Washington’s famous German-themed village, Leavenworth, is the star of the new movie “Somebody I Used To Know” debuting on Amazon Prime — also starring Alison Brie.

Brie co-wrote the film alongside her husband, Dave Franco, who’s directing his second feature after his directorial debut in 2020 called “The Rental.”

Filming also took place in Portland, Ore

Actor Joel McHale asks why the post office has stopped some Vashon Island deliveries

The movie follows Ally (Brie) who takes a trip to her hometown and begins to question her past decisions while wrapped up in the warmth of Leavenworth. What’s not included in the film’s brief premise is Brie exploring her curiosity with nudism, something she has real-life experience with.

Ten years ago, Brie discussed her college experience during a talk show interview with Conan O’Brien and how clothing was optional on some parts of the campus.

“Every now and then, I would just throw on my tennies and take a jaunt … not all the time, just once in a while, to exercise my right,” Brie said. “If my roommate was having a bad day and I wanted to make her laugh to feel better, I would sort of pretend like I was going to go take a shower, but then I would sneak outside and hang from the tree outside our window. Like a monkey. Like a naked monkey.”

Leavenworth has a history of nudist colonies, including the Havanese Heaven mountain retreat, a clothing-optional property that includes private cottages, views of the Cascade mountains, and relaxing amenities.

“Somebody I Used To Know” is rated R and debuted on Amazon Prime Feb. 10.

Local News

(KIRO 7)...
Bridget Chavez, KIRO 7 News

Officials investigating after woman found dead with gunshot wound in Enumclaw

Officials added there is no ongoing threat to the public and are asking people to avoid the area while they process the scene.
20 hours ago
dark chocolate...
Shawn Garrett, KIRO 7 News

Consumer Reports finds lead and cadmium in varieties of dark chocolate

According to Consumer Reports, two heavy metals linked to health problems in children and adults have been found in a variety of dark chocolate.
20 hours ago
everett...
Nate Connors

Overnight road work in Everett closes multiple lanes on I-5

In order to safely conduct this work, all but one lane will close during this project which gets underway at 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. nightly.
20 hours ago
Drivers Ed...
Micki Gamez

WA bill hopes to make roads safer by requiring Drivers Ed

According to most recent traffic data, people who get their license at age 18 are 50% more likely to get into a collision.
20 hours ago
elementary arson...
L.B. Gilbert

Magnolia elementary school closed after fire damages school

Classes at a Magnolia elementary school are canceled Monday after a fire broke out, and it appears that it was started intentionally.
20 hours ago
snow...
L.B. Gilbert

Snow a possibility across Puget Sound on Valentine’s Day

Love is in the air, but that's not all -- snow is a possibility across the Puget Sound for Valentine's Day.
20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Leavenworth location of new Amazon rom-com, starring Alison Brie