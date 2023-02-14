Leavenworth location of new Amazon rom-com, starring Alison Brie

Washington’s famous German-themed village, Leavenworth, is the star of the new movie “Somebody I Used To Know” debuting on Amazon Prime — also starring Alison Brie.

Brie co-wrote the film alongside her husband, Dave Franco, who’s directing his second feature after his directorial debut in 2020 called “The Rental.”

Filming also took place in Portland, Ore

The movie follows Ally (Brie) who takes a trip to her hometown and begins to question her past decisions while wrapped up in the warmth of Leavenworth. What’s not included in the film’s brief premise is Brie exploring her curiosity with nudism, something she has real-life experience with.

Ten years ago, Brie discussed her college experience during a talk show interview with Conan O’Brien and how clothing was optional on some parts of the campus.

“Every now and then, I would just throw on my tennies and take a jaunt … not all the time, just once in a while, to exercise my right,” Brie said. “If my roommate was having a bad day and I wanted to make her laugh to feel better, I would sort of pretend like I was going to go take a shower, but then I would sneak outside and hang from the tree outside our window. Like a monkey. Like a naked monkey.”

Leavenworth has a history of nudist colonies, including the Havanese Heaven mountain retreat, a clothing-optional property that includes private cottages, views of the Cascade mountains, and relaxing amenities.

“Somebody I Used To Know” is rated R and debuted on Amazon Prime Feb. 10.