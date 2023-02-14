LOCAL NEWS
Schools across western Washington announce snow closures, delays
Feb 14, 2023, 6:33 AM | Updated: 7:31 am
Light snow and below-freezing conditions are creating a mixture of rain, slush, snow and ice on roadways around the Puget Sound region.
More schools have canceled or delayed classes again today due to the weather.
Clallam & Jefferson Co. School Districts
- Port Angeles SD
AM buses on snow routes. On Regular Time More Info
Last Reported: 2023/02/14 06:02 am
- Sequim SD
2 Hours Late, No AM preschool. All Sequim School District schools will open on a 2-hour delayed start. Helen Haller, Middle School, Olympic Peninsula Academy, Dungeness Virtual School and High School, will begin at 10:15 a.m. — Greywolf will begin at 10:30 a.m. Afternoon Preschool will run at regular time. All Buses on Regular Routes. More Info
Last Reported: 2023/02/14 06:02 am
Colleges & Universities
- Green River College
More Info
Last Reported: 2023/02/14 05:02 am
- Highline College
Opening at 11 am More Info
Last Reported: 2023/02/14 06:02 am
Grays Harbor & Pacific Co. School Districts
- Montesano SD
2 Hours Late
Last Reported: 2023/02/14 05:02 am
Island & Snohomish Co. School Districts
- Arlington SD
All schools will be starting two hours late this morning. There will be no out-of-district transportation, no AM/PM APPLE Preschool or Presidents Preschool, no zero period, and no Skills Center or Regional Apprenticeship Program. Bus routes 3, 4, 17, 19, and 29 will operate on limited transportation routes this morning.
Last Reported: 2023/02/14 05:02 am
King Co. School Districts
- Auburn SD
2 Hours Late, AM Buses on snow routes, no out-of-district transportation. No AM or PM ECE; No AM or PM ECEAP; Full-Day ECEAP-2 hours late; No Extended Day ECE; No AM or PM Community Lab; No breakfast, but lunches will be served
Last Reported: 2023/02/14 04:02 am
- Bellevue SD
2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation More Info
Last Reported: 2023/02/14 06:02 am
- Enumclaw SD
2 Hours Late. There will be no out-of-district transportation. Buses are running on snow routes. For our Birth to Five Center, Transitional Kindergarten and Full Day ECEAP will operate on a two-hour delay. Half day ECEAP and AM Developmental Preschool are canceled and PM Developmental Preschool will start on time (1:00 PM).
Last Reported: 2023/02/14 06:02 am
- Federal Way PS
2 Hours Late. Buses on Snow Routes. No Part Day Preschool. Full Day Preschool on 2 Hour Delay.
Last Reported: 2023/02/14 04:02 am
- Highline SD
2 Hours Late, No preschool More Info
Last Reported: 2023/02/14 04:02 am
- Issaquah SD
2 Hours Late, AM/PM Buses on snow routes. No ECE/ECEAP and No Out of District
Last Reported: 2023/02/14 05:02 am
- Kent SD
2 Hours Late, No preschool. Buses on snow routes, no zero hour continue to monitor email for any additional changes More Info
Last Reported: 2023/02/14 05:02 am
- Mercer Island SD
2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation
Last Reported: 2023/02/14 05:02 am
- Muckleshoot Tribal School
2 Hours Late. All Muckleshoot Department of Education programs will open 2 hours late today.
Last Reported: 2023/02/14 04:02 am
- Renton SD
2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation More Info
Last Reported: 2023/02/14 05:02 am
- Snoqualmie Valley SD
Buses on snow route A More Info
Last Reported: 2023/02/14 05:02 am
- Tahoma SD
2 Hours Late, No preschool, AM/PM Buses on snow routes. Extended Enrichment Program & Transitional Kindergarten also start 2 hours late.
Last Reported: 2023/02/14 04:02 am
- Tukwila SD
2 Hours Late. No AM/PM preschool, No out of district transportation. More Info
Last Reported: 2023/02/14 04:02 am
- Vashon Island SD
Vashon Island School District – 1.5 hour delayed start
Last Reported: 2023/02/13 09:02 pm
Lewis Co. School Districts
- Adna SD
2 Hours Late, No out-of-district transportation
Last Reported: 2023/02/14 04:02 am
- Boistfort SD
2 Hours Late, No preschool, AM buses on snow routes. No breakfast served
Last Reported: 2023/02/14 05:02 am
- Chehalis SD
2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, AM buses on snow routes
Last Reported: 2023/02/14 05:02 am
- Evaline SD
2 Hours Late
Last Reported: 2023/02/14 05:02 am
- Mossyrock SD
2 Hours Late, AM buses on snow routes
Last Reported: 2023/02/14 05:02 am
- Napavine SD
2 Hours Late, AM Buses on snow routes, no out-of-district transportation More Info
Last Reported: 2023/02/14 05:02 am
- Pe Ell SD
3 Hours Late, AM buses on snow routes. No breakfast.
Last Reported: 2023/02/14 05:02 am
- Toledo SD
2 Hours Late
Last Reported: 2023/02/14 05:02 am
- Winlock SD
2 Hours Late, AM buses on snow routes
Last Reported: 2023/02/14 05:02 am
Medical
- THIRA Health
All programs will start on time today.
Last Reported: 2023/02/14 07:02 am
Pierce Co. School Districts
- Carbonado SD
2 Hours Late. No Early Kindergarten
Last Reported: 2023/02/14 05:02 am
- Dieringer SD
2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation
Last Reported: 2023/02/14 05:02 am
- Fife SD
2 Hours Late, No preschool, No out-of-district transportation
Last Reported: 2023/02/14 05:02 am
- Orting SD
2 Hours Late, No AM preschool, No out-of-district transportation
Last Reported: 2023/02/14 05:02 am
- Puyallup SD
Closed. No out-of-district transportation. No Right At School childcare. All full-day childcare and before/after school childcare is canceled. After-school and evening activities are canceled unless otherwise noted. More Info
Last Reported: 2023/02/14 05:02 am
- Sumner-Bonney Lake SD
2 Hours Late, No preschool, No out-of-district transportation More Info
Last Reported: 2023/02/14 04:02 am
- Tacoma SD
2 Hours Late. Normal bus routes. No out-of-district transportation. Morning preschool classes are canceled. Afternoon preschool classes will continue on their normal schedules. Full day preschool classes will start two hours late. Elementary band and orchestra are canceled. Afternoon activities continue as normal. District offices are open. www.tacomaschools.org
Last Reported: 2023/02/14 06:02 am
- White River SD
2 Hours Late. No AM sessions for preschool, ECEAP, or Early Kindergarten. Full-day kindergarten is in session as are all PM half-day sessions. The start time for Kids Club will also be 2 hours late. We will be following the limited transportation schedule listed on WRSD website. If students are picked up at a different stop for limited transportation they will also be dropped off at the same stop. There will be no out-of-district transportation.
Last Reported: 2023/02/14 05:02 am
Seattle-area Privates, Charters, Childcares
- Bellevue Christian School
2 Hours Late, No preschool
Last Reported: 2023/02/14 06:02 am
- Bellevue Montessori School
Opening at 9:30 am. No AM Activity Club.
Last Reported: 2023/02/14 06:02 am
- Eastside Catholic School
2 Hours Late. No zero period. Buses running 2-hour delay. More Info
Last Reported: 2023/02/14 06:02 am
- Emerald Heights Academy
2 Hours Late. Good morning – we will be on 2 hour delay starting school at 10:30am. Thank you
Last Reported: 2023/02/14 06:02 am
- Forest Ridge School
1 Hour Late. AM buses on 1-hour delay. Campus opens at 8:30. More Info
Last Reported: 2023/02/14 05:02 am
- Open Window School
Closed
Last Reported: 2023/02/14 06:02 am
- Overlake Specialty School
2 Hours Late. Student arrival time is 9:45. Student arrival time is 9:45. Staff may arrive as late as 9 a.m. to prepare for students.
Last Reported: 2023/02/14 05:02 am
- Pacific Christian Acad.
2 Hours Late. No AM care. Doors open at 9:30am.
Last Reported: 2023/02/14 05:02 am
- Rainier Prep
2 Hours Late
Last Reported: 2023/02/14 06:02 am
- Renton Christian School
2 Hours Late. RCS open at 10:30am; SLC open at 10am. No AM BASC.
Last Reported: 2023/02/14 05:02 am
- Seattle Christian School
2 Hours Late More Info
Last Reported: 2023/02/14 05:02 am
- St. Joseph School – Issaquah/Snoqualmie
2 Hours Late, No preschool
Last Reported: 2023/02/14 06:02 am
South Sound Privates, Charters, Childcares
- Cascade Christian Schools
CCS will run on a DELAYED schedule today, 2/14. K to Gr. 12 begin at 10:30am. No Morning KPrep or KPrep Enrichments. Childcare and Cougar Club open at 8:30am. Afternoon activities are still on. More Info
Last Reported: 2023/02/14 05:02 am
- Chief Leschi Schools
2 Hours Late. No AM OR PM transportation for any student living in Puyallup School district area. Grandview daycare 2 hours late
Last Reported: 2023/02/14 05:02 am
- Life Christian Academy
Opening at 10 am. Late Start. Grades 6-12 start at 10:00am and Grades K-5 start at 10:15am. No before school care, no before school activities, no AM Early Childhood classes, and bus routes will be delayed. More Info
Last Reported: 2023/02/14 06:02 am
- Rainier Christian Sch. Dist.
Opening at 10 am. All campuses and preschool programs 10:00am start. No morning childcare. District transportation running 2 hours later than normal.
Last Reported: 2023/02/14 05:02 am
- Valley Christian School
2 Hours Late. School will begin at 10:45am, the Early Learning Center will open at 9:00 a.m.