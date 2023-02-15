Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Ross: The solution to traffic deaths could be right above us

Feb 15, 2023, 7:59 AM | Updated: 9:21 am
traffic deaths...
There are around 43,000 traffic deaths a year across the United States. (Photo By Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)
(Photo By Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)
Dave Ross's Profile Picture BY
Seattle's Morning News, 5am - 9am on KIRO Newsradio

We spend billions in this state to ensure that anyone who owns a car has the freedom to drive it anywhere at any time, but a lot of drivers abuse that privilege.

In 2022, 745 people were killed on just Washington’s roads.

More from Dave Ross: The truth is out there between aliens, Chinese spy balloons

That’s about three plane crashes. Or about 180 mass shootings, depending on your definition. Nationwide it’s about 43,000 deaths a year.

However you figure it, it’s way too many.

And a lot of it is because of speeding. There are proposals to use freeway cameras to instantly ticket speeders, which is fine – but what about the smaller highways that can’t be monitored the way freeways can?

I think the answer is staring at us from above: balloons, traffic safety balloons.

I came across an article published in The Guardian three years ago.

It turns out that China is not alone in using high-altitude solar-powered balloons. The U.S. military has been testing a networked vehicle detection system over the Midwest.

The Guardian reported that the military flew about 25 surveillance balloons across six states at altitudes of up to 65,000 feet – launching them from South Dakota and landing them in central Illinois. They were outfitted with networked radars able to track multiple vehicles, day or night, in any weather.

The system was designed to catch drug smugglers, but clearly, it could easily track speeders too. So why not do both?

As bad as drug smuggling is, most of us can avoid drugs if we want to. But there’s nothing you can do about a maniac doing 90 on a two-lane road who swerves into your lane.

The American Civil Liberties Union has qualms about the military running a system like this. Okay, so hand it over to the DOT.

Yes, it should be selective – a car speeding on an empty road, fine. But if it’s careening through traffic, we hunt it down.

This idea that your driving behavior is nobody’s business is nonsense. The roads are public; we all pay for them. And once you leave your driveway, your behavior is everybody’s business.

So there it is. Highway safety balloons. Think about it. And if it doesn’t work – hey, we can always shoot them down, now that we know how.

Listen to Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien weekday mornings from 5 – 9 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Dave Ross on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
  • listen to dave rossTune in to KIRO Newsradio weekdays at 5am for Dave Ross on Seattle's Morning News.

Dave's Commentary

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

Valentine's Day...
Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show

Gee: The top 10 worst things to do for Valentine’s Day

On the Gee and Ursula Show, host Gee Scott and producer Andrew "Chef" Lanier talk about what listeners should not do on Valentine's Day.
2 days ago
aliens...
Dave Ross

Ross: The truth is out there between aliens, Chinese spy balloons

They had a good run. Who wouldn't want to believe that the aliens were observing us? But they were balloons the whole time.
2 days ago
starbucks...
Travis Mayfield

Mayfield: Inflation has hit the Starbucks rewards system

Starbucks is changing its entire rewards program and things that right now are 50 points will be 100 points.
3 days ago
super bowl...
Dave Ross

Ross: No deep thoughts, just love for a super Super Bowl

No deep thoughts this morning – I just want to admit I had a really good time watching the Super Bowl on Sunday.
3 days ago
renters...
Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show

Scenarios: My renters have bad credit and too many kids

On the Gee and Ursula Show, hosts Gee Scott and guest host Mike Lewis give advice to help other people in a segment called … Scenarios.
7 days ago
homelessness...
Dave Ross

Ross: The volunteers working to address homelessness themselves

Andrea Suarez of We Heart Seattle is convinced that housing homeless people without first treating their drug addiction is doomed to fail.
7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Ross: The solution to traffic deaths could be right above us