LOCAL NEWS

‘Major collision’ on NB I-5 in Everett causes big delays

Feb 15, 2023, 11:33 AM | Updated: 12:58 pm
collision...
A crash on northbound Interstate 5 caused major delays just north of the State Route 526 interchange in Everett.(Photo from WSDOT)
(Photo from WSDOT)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Update 12:57 p.m.:

Only the two left lanes are currently blocked on northbound I-5 as crews continue to work to clear debris.

Original:

A crash on northbound Interstate 5 is causing major delays just north of the State Route 526 interchange in Everett. State officials are calling it a ‘major collision.’

The accident was first reported around 11:15 a.m. by the Washington State Department of Transportation’s Twitter account and includes a picture of a vehicle crashed into the median.

MyNorthwest Traffic Map

The three left northbound lanes are currently blocked, and the crash extends into the southbound left shoulder across the divided highway.


WSDOT officials advise travelers to avoid the area due to “big delays” as they work to get the accident is cleared.

Emergency crews are responding.

This is a developing story, check back in for updates

