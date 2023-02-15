LOCAL NEWS
‘Major collision’ on NB I-5 in Everett causes big delays
Update 12:57 p.m.:
Only the two left lanes are currently blocked on northbound I-5 as crews continue to work to clear debris.
Original:
A crash on northbound Interstate 5 is causing major delays just north of the State Route 526 interchange in Everett. State officials are calling it a ‘major collision.’
The accident was first reported around 11:15 a.m. by the Washington State Department of Transportation’s Twitter account and includes a picture of a vehicle crashed into the median.
The three left northbound lanes are currently blocked, and the crash extends into the southbound left shoulder across the divided highway.
UPDATE: Right on cue.
Now the three left lanes of northbound I-5 are blocked just north of the SR 526/Boeing Freeway interchange in #Everett. Visual distraction on the left shoulder southbound too.
Expect lengthy delays or use alternate routes! This will take a while. 🚨⚠️ pic.twitter.com/SI0jaGEoLN
— WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) February 15, 2023
WSDOT officials advise travelers to avoid the area due to “big delays” as they work to get the accident is cleared.
Emergency crews are responding.
This is a developing story, check back in for updates