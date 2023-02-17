Tesla’s auto-pilot ignores speed limits, leads to significant recall

With electric vehicles (EV) sales on the rise and Seattle being one of the top cities for EV ownership, there’s a good chance your Tesla is on the latest recall list.

Tesla is recalling approximately 363,000 cars (2016-2023 models) as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) voiced concerns over Tesla’s auto-pilot having a tendency to speed, particularly through intersections in “an unlawful or unpredictable manner.”

The company’s full-service, self-driving capabilities have the technology to accelerate, brake, steer, and change lanes on its own, but at times, Tesla vehicles have reportedly ignored posted speed limits, creating a significant concern with the NHTSA.

Washington state Legislature considers rolling back strict pursuit laws

Tests showed that a component in the steering system can create “an unreasonable risk to motor vehicle safety based on insufficient adherence to traffic safety laws.”

To date, Tesla hasn’t received any reports of injuries due to this voluntary recall.

Owners of the recalled models will be contacted by mail no later than April 15 and will be offered an over-the-air update to fix this.

NHTSA is additionally looking into 41 crashes using Tesla’s advanced driver-assistance systems, resulting in 19 deaths since 2016.

King County paces the state with more than 60,000 registered EVs, according to Washington data. Snohomish and Clark are the second and third-most populated counties with EVs.

The Tesla Model 3 is the most popular electric vehicle in the state, representing 20% of all registered EVs, followed by the Tesla Model Y (16%), the Nissan LEAF (11%), and the Tesla Model S (6%).