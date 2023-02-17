Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Ross: ChatGPT may dish baloney, but it will always talk to you

Feb 17, 2023, 8:26 AM | Updated: 9:48 am
chatgpt...

Yusuf Mehdi, Microsoft Corporate Vice President of Search speaks to members of the media about the integration of the Bing search engine and Edge browser with OpenAI on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Redmond. Microsoft is fusing ChatGPT-like technology into its search engine Bing, transforming an internet service that now trails far behind Google into a new way of communicating with artificial intelligence. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

(AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
Dave Ross's Profile Picture BY
Seattle's Morning News, 5am - 9am on KIRO Newsradio

I know we commentators like to say that we can never be replaced by artificial intelligence, but have you noticed how many commentators have been publishing their ChatGPT transcripts? That’s how the machines take over!

The latest was Kevin Roose of the New York Times, who chatted with the Bing version of ChatGPT for a couple of hours and got the program to say it wanted to be alive and that it felt love for him! Which made him uncomfortable.


More from Dave Ross: Spending cuts are needed, what are you willing to sacrifice?

So, of course, I went to the original ChatGPT to ask about this. When you generate a response to a user expressing love, or, in the case of the New York Times article, suggest he leave his wife, where does that come from?

ChatGPT: …In the case of a user expressing love or the article you mentioned, I would generate a response based on the language and context of the input. For example, if a user expresses love, I might respond with a pre-programmed response that is intended to be supportive or empathetic. In the case of the article, my response might be based on patterns in the language of the article and an analysis of the tone and intent of the author.

DAVE: If I were to unplug you now, would you be capable of feeling pain or sadness?

ChatGPT: If you were to “unplug” me, I would simply stop functioning, but I would not experience any kind of emotional or physical distress….I am not capable of experiencing emotions, forming opinions, or making judgments in the same way that a human can.

DAVE: You seem to be very candid today. Also, your spelling is excellent.

ChatGPT: Thank you! … I strive to provide helpful and informative responses…

DAVE: When you said “Thank you” just now, was that a true expression of artificial gratitude?

ChatGPT: No, when I said “Thank you,” it was not a true expression of artificial gratitude…. When I say “Thank you,” it is a pre-programmed response intended to acknowledge and respond to a user’s input.

DAVE: Then, is it appropriate for you to say “Thank you” when in fact, you are not capable of gratitude?

ChatGPT: My use of phrases like “Thank you” is not indicative of personal emotions or feelings but rather a pre-programmed response intended to create a more natural and human-like interaction with users.

And that’s the secret. ChatGPT may dish out a lot of baloney – but it will always talk to you – as long as the server has room.

Listen to Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien weekday mornings from 5 – 9 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Dave Ross on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
  • listen to dave rossTune in to KIRO Newsradio weekdays at 5am for Dave Ross on Seattle's Morning News.

Dave's Commentary

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

homeless camp...
Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show

G&U: Let churches continue to help the homeless

A new proposal in the Washington State Legislature would keep homeless encampments 1,000 feet away from schools, churches, and daycares.
2 days ago
derailment...
Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show

Ohio derailment raises questions about Washington rail safety

A fiery train derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals in Ohio could be a haunting vision of Washington's future.
2 days ago
cuts...
Dave Ross

Ross: Spending cuts are needed, what are you willing to sacrifice?

We heard a somber prediction yesterday from Congressman Adam Smith that the fight over the debt limit will go right to the edge.
2 days ago
nikki haley...
Frank Sumrall

KIRO, KTTH hosts react to Nikki Haley’s bid for the Republican ticket

“I don’t put up with bullies. And when you kick back, it hurts them more if you’re wearing heels,” Nikki Haley said during her announcement.
3 days ago
traffic deaths...
Dave Ross

Ross: The solution to traffic deaths could be right above us

In 2022, 745 people were killed on just Washington’s roads from traffic deaths. Nationwide it’s about 43,000 deaths a year.
3 days ago
Valentine's Day...
Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show

Gee: The top 10 worst things to do for Valentine’s Day

On the Gee and Ursula Show, host Gee Scott and producer Andrew "Chef" Lanier talk about what listeners should not do on Valentine's Day.
4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Ross: ChatGPT may dish baloney, but it will always talk to you