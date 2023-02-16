Close
KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Ross: Spending cuts are needed, what are you willing to sacrifice?

Feb 16, 2023, 7:44 AM | Updated: 9:41 am
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.,speaks during a news conference at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Dave Ross's Profile Picture BY
Seattle's Morning News, 5am - 9am on KIRO Newsradio

We heard a somber prediction yesterday from Congressman Adam Smith that the fight over the debt limit is going to go right to the edge.

“Every day that we don’t raise the debt ceiling adds a layer of uncertainty into our economy that hurts us,” Rep. Smith said.


And unless something changed in the last five minutes, there is still no Republican budget proposal to show us what cuts they’d be willing to accept.

So Congress is stuck, and that leaves it up to us.

There are things we could do all on our own – if we had the stomach for it – to stave off default.

One strategy is for those of you who owe federal taxes to file early and pay immediately.

On the flip side, those of you who have a refund coming – you who deliberately keep your withholding high because you love getting that refund check – you could delay filing until the last minute so the government doesn’t have to pay you right away.

Or even better, don’t claim so many deductions. Like for the underwear you gave to Goodwill.

Another idea for all you billionaires who keep saying, “Tax us! Tax us!” – instead of pushing a tax increase – which we know will never pass this Congress – you can make a tax-deductible contribution to the U.S. Treasury any time you like!

Also – if you run a company that contracts with the Defense Department – consider giving the military a discount. A buy-one-get-one-free on fighter jets. That might mean cutting worker salaries, but you could explain that you’re striking a blow for fiscal responsibility! Your Democratic employees might rebel, but your Republican employees should be all-in.

Another idea – Congress could drop all those “Buy American” laws.

“Tonight I’m announcing new standards [to] require all construction materials used in federal national infrastructure projects to be made in America,” Biden said.

The President’s promise got the biggest ovation of the night…

“Made in America!”

… But, there are figures that show that “buying American” raises the cost of government projects by $100 billion a year.

And finally, there are people like me, old people. The bulk of the federal budget goes to Social Security and Medicare – which means old people like me could really help out by not cashing our checks and not getting sick.

So those are the choices.

And if you can’t stand any of those ideas – there is one more option that might make all that stuff unnecessary.

Support hiring more IRS agents to collect the money that tax cheats already owe. Which, weirdly, happens to be the one thing the House has voted to cut.

nikki haley...
traffic deaths...
Valentine's Day...
aliens...
starbucks...
super bowl...
safety from crime...

Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
SHIBA WA...

Lake Washington Windows...

Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

