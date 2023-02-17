Close
LOCAL NEWS

Snow could return to Puget Sound next week as temperatures plummet

Feb 17, 2023, 11:42 AM | Updated: 12:33 pm
Seattle snow...
A cold weather pattern is headed toward the Puget Sound region next week, with a blast of arctic air expected to hit mid-week with an increased likelihood of snow. (Photo by Sam Campbell)
(Photo by Sam Campbell)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

A cold weather pattern is headed toward the Puget Sound region next week, with a blast of arctic air expected to increase the likelihood of snow.

While snow will be sparse again, much like Tuesday, Feb. 14, meteorologists are predicting temperatures in the 30s, about 10 degrees cooler than the seasonal average.

Light snow, cold temps across Puget Sound on Valentine’s Day

KIRO 7 Meteorologist Nick Allard is predicting snow in some lowland regions Tuesday and Wednesday, but how much is still not known.

On Tuesday, temperatures will remain relatively mild through the morning hours and possibly even the afternoon, but the forecast data right now point to colder air flooding into the region into Tuesday night and Wednesday,” Allard said. “Snow levels will likely fall to below 500 feet by Tuesday evening, if not before. Then snow levels reach sea level into Tuesday night and Wednesday.”

Temperatures in central and eastern Washington will be significantly colder, staying in the 20s for highs.

The National Weather Service is also predicting snow in the region mid-week, saying that the bulk of the snow will be in the Cascades and the Sound will mostly experience rain.

The snow is not expected to last long, though, as the dry, cold weather moves through the region.

“The magnitude of the cold blast late next week will also probably lead to drying with sunshine from around Wednesday afternoon into the end of next week,” Allard said. “Highs will likely only be in the 20s and low-mid 30s with morning low temperatures in the 20s or even teens in spots.”

KIRO 7 contributed to this report

