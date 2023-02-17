Weekend Traffic Report: Agate Pass Bridge to alternate traffic

From lane closures to major events clogging up the roads this weekend, this weekend’s traffic presents some unique challenges to those looking to get out and about in the Puget Sound region.

In South Park, the high-traffic on-ramp to northbound State Route 509 will close for 12 hours from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. for road maintenance. This is at milepost 29.6 and serves South Cloverdale Street/South Park/White Center/Myers Way South/1st Avenue S.

Northbound State Route 99 is an alternate route for residents needing to access northbound State Route 509.

On Bainbridge Island, State Route 305 will alternate traffic across the Agate Pass Bridge from 7:15 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and 7:15 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday as crews continue with annual maintenance operations. As a result, drivers should anticipate up to a half-hour delay.

In Bellingham, the left lane of northbound Interstate 5 at Nulle Road (milepost 244) will be closed for road maintenance operations from 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Westbound Interstate 90 will close two left lanes in Issaquah between High Point Way and East Sunset Way for road maintenance operations starting at 7 p.m. Saturday and ending Sunday morning at 5 a.m.

Some events could tangle up traffic, including the Seattle Kraken vs. Detroit Red Wings at Climate Pledge Arena at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and the RV Show is being held at Lumen Field from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. all weekend.

Looking ahead to next weekend, both directions of the State Route 520 Floating Bridge is set to close between I-5 and 92nd Avenue NE from 11 p.m. Friday – 5 a.m. Monday, including the bike path. Crews will place girders for the new bike and pedestrian bridge over SR-520 and the direct access ramp to the Montlake Lid.

You can stay up to date on the latest traffic conditions by listening to KIRO Newsradio or by checking MyNorthwest’s live traffic map.