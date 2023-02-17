Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Weekend Traffic Report: Agate Pass Bridge to alternate traffic

Feb 17, 2023, 2:05 PM
Agate Pass Bridge...
Agate Pass Bridge on SR-509 (Photo from Flickr @DougMahugh)
(Photo from Flickr @DougMahugh)
Nate Connors's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio Traffic Reporter

From lane closures to major events clogging up the roads this weekend, this weekend’s traffic presents some unique challenges to those looking to get out and about in the Puget Sound region.

In South Park, the high-traffic on-ramp to northbound State Route 509 will close for 12 hours from 6 a.m. – 6 p.m. for road maintenance. This is at milepost 29.6 and serves South Cloverdale Street/South Park/White Center/Myers Way South/1st Avenue S.

Courts resume late fees for Seattle parking, traffic tickets

Northbound State Route 99 is an alternate route for residents needing to access northbound State Route 509.

On Bainbridge Island, State Route 305 will alternate traffic across the Agate Pass Bridge from 7:15 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and 7:15 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday as crews continue with annual maintenance operations. As a result, drivers should anticipate up to a half-hour delay.

In Bellingham, the left lane of northbound Interstate 5 at Nulle Road (milepost 244) will be closed for road maintenance operations from 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Westbound Interstate 90 will close two left lanes in Issaquah between High Point Way and East Sunset Way for road maintenance operations starting at 7 p.m. Saturday and ending Sunday morning at 5 a.m.

Some events could tangle up traffic, including the Seattle Kraken vs. Detroit Red Wings at Climate Pledge Arena at 7:30 p.m. Saturday and the RV Show is being held at Lumen Field from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. all weekend.

Looking ahead to next weekend, both directions of the State Route 520 Floating Bridge is set to close between I-5 and 92nd Avenue NE from 11 p.m. Friday – 5 a.m. Monday, including the bike path. Crews will place girders for the new bike and pedestrian bridge over SR-520 and the direct access ramp to the Montlake Lid.

You can stay up to date on the latest traffic conditions by listening to KIRO Newsradio or by checking MyNorthwest’s live traffic map.

Local News

chop...
Frank Sumrall

City of Seattle, CHOP business owners agree to $3.65 million settlement

The City of Seattle has reached a settlement agreement with the group of business owners that sued the city over damages done during CHOP.
17 hours ago
assault...
Jordan Duncan, KIRO 7 News

Man who drove into crowd and shot Seattle protester won’t be charged with assault

According to documents, Fernandez later told officers he might have pointed the gun at other people before he ran into the police line to surrender.
17 hours ago
Social housing...
Bill Kaczaraba

John Curley: Social housing will not work in Seattle

The initiative would create a social housing developer, who will be able to own, acquire, and maintain social housing in Seattle.
17 hours ago
Bunnies...
Bill Kaczaraba

More than 200 neglected bunnies seized by Animal Control

Pierce County Animal Control made its largest single seizure of animals in one day. In all, 246 bunnies were taken from the Puyallup home.
17 hours ago
Seattle snow...
L.B. Gilbert

Snow could return to Puget Sound next week as temperatures plummet

A cold weather pattern is headed toward the Puget Sound region next week, with an increased likelihood of snow.
17 hours ago
amazon work from home...
L.B. Gilbert

Amazon employees return to the office beginning May 1

Amazon has officially announced the end of their full-time work-from-home policy for corporate employees beginning May 1.
17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Weekend Traffic Report: Agate Pass Bridge to alternate traffic