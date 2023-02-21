Pay up! Unpaid Seattle parking, traffic tickets being collected

It’s time to pay up! If you have an unpaid, past-due traffic or parking ticket in the junk drawer, it’s time to consider paying it.

The Seattle Municipal Court has started collections on unpaid tickets.

The Seattle Times reports 90,000 notices were sent out in the first batch of collections, some of them dating back to March 2020.

Fifteen thousand tickets were returned to the court, likely because people have moved.

Some people wonder what will happen if they don’t pay up. The unpaid tickets may end up in collections without your knowledge. If that happens, your credit rating usually gets hit.

Until now, the court stopped charging late fees or forwarding them to collection agencies. All that has changed.

If you are unable to pay for the ticket, the court will offer you options like payment plans or community service.

People who cannot afford their court debt can also request a debt-reduction hearing. To sign up, call 206-684-8747 or go to st.news/court.

For more information, call 206-684-5600.