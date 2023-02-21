Close
LOCAL NEWS

Pay up! Unpaid Seattle parking, traffic tickets being collected

Feb 21, 2023, 8:33 AM | Updated: 9:22 am
Unpaid tickets...
It's time to pay up! If you have an unpaid, past-due traffic or parking ticket in the junk drawer, it's time to consider paying it. (File photo)
(File photo)
Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

It’s time to pay up! If you have an unpaid, past-due traffic or parking ticket in the junk drawer, it’s time to consider paying it.

The Seattle Municipal Court has started collections on unpaid tickets.

The Seattle Times reports 90,000 notices were sent out in the first batch of collections, some of them dating back to March 2020.

Fifteen thousand tickets were returned to the court, likely because people have moved.

Windstorm causes significant damage in Puget Sound region

Some people wonder what will happen if they don’t pay up. The unpaid tickets may end up in collections without your knowledge. If that happens, your credit rating usually gets hit.

Until now, the court stopped charging late fees or forwarding them to collection agencies. All that has changed.

If you are unable to pay for the ticket, the court will offer you options like payment plans or community service.

People who cannot afford their court debt can also request a debt-reduction hearing. To sign up, call 206-684-8747 or go to st.news/court.

For more information, call 206-684-5600.

