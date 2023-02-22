Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Starbucks CEO: ‘Negotiations should be done face-to-face’

Feb 22, 2023, 9:18 AM | Updated: 9:38 am
starbucks schultz...
Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz speaks at the Starbucks annual shareholders meeting in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Despite accusations that Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz won’t deal with the growing unionization issues within the company, he says “We want to, and we need to be entering into negotiations.”

In an interview with CNN’s Poppy Harlow, Schultz said negotiations with workers must be “face-to-face.”

Employees who represent union efforts within the company say the company isn’t willing to have discussions. They also accuse Starbucks of taking punitive action against stores with unions. Starbucks has closed the first store to unionize at Denny and Broadway.

Two hundred-sixty stores have unionized across the United States. The National Labor Relations Board has accused the company of employing tactics to bust the union movement.

A part of Pacific Northwest Rail history rolls into Snoqualmie

“The only way forward for Starbucks is to follow the hearts and the minds of the people,” Schultz said. “We treat our employees well.”

There are those who disagree. They argue pay, working conditions, and staff shortages have made working at the company’s stores difficult, to say the least.

“In the past, the big mistake of the company was pushing for operational excellence at the expense of the customer experience.”

The 69-year-old Schultz will step away from the company as CEO for the third time in April. He said he will remain on the board but will not be looking over the new CEO’s shoulder.

“We’re all imperfect. I’m still a work in progress.”

Local News

weather balloon...
Ted Buehner

Buehner: Weather ballons launched from 900 locations around the world

Weather balloons are launched twice each day from about 900 locations around the world, providing a vertical snapshot of Earth’s atmosphere from the surface to well above where jets fly.
11 hours ago
airport...
KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

Dozens of flights delayed at Sea-Tac Airport due to winter storm

At Sea-Tac Airport, 44 flights had been canceled and 28 delayed as of Wednesday morning, according to FlightAware.
11 hours ago
avalanche warning...
Heather Bosch

Conditions hampering search for Colchuck avalanche victims

Six people were climbing on the Northeast Couloir above Colchuck Lake when one of them triggered an avalanche. Three are presumed dead.
11 hours ago
Snow...
Bill Kaczaraba

Snow letting us know winter is far from over across Puget Sound

A dusting of snow Wednesday morning impacted the AM commute, especially around northern King and Snohomish counties.
11 hours ago
downtown...
Frank Sumrall

Kruse challenges Seattle mayor’s plan: How is it going to be different?

"A lot of buzzwords," Brandi Kruse said in response to Harrell's speech earlier today. "I swear to God, they need to ban the word 'bold.' "
1 day ago
harrell...
Frank Sumrall

Mayor Harrell’s State of Seattle address: ‘A lot to be optimistic about’

"There's no better example of where this unabashed boldness is needed than our downtown," Harrell said this afternoon during his address.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Swedish Cyberknife Treatment...

The revolutionary treatment of Swedish CyberKnife provides better quality of life for majority of patients

There are a wide variety of treatments options available for men with prostate cancer. One of the most technologically advanced treatment options in the Pacific Northwest is Stereotactic Body Radiation Therapy using the CyberKnife platform at Swedish Medical Center.
Starbucks CEO: ‘Negotiations should be done face-to-face’