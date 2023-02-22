Starbucks launches new latte with a spoonful of olive oil

Starbucks launched a new line of coffee drinks today available only in Italy called the Oleato, and it comes with one tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil (Partanna) from Sicily.

“The result is velvety smooth, delicately sweet, and lush coffee that uplifts each cup with an extraordinary new flavor and texture,” Starbucks’ website read. “The new beverage platform, which launches in Starbucks stores in Italy on Feb. 22, includes Oleato Caffè Latte, Oleato Iced Shaken Espresso, and Oleato Golden Foam Cold Brew.”

The Starbucks Reserve Roastery Milan will also debut five additional beverages to customers on Feb. 22, including an Oleato Deconstructed drink and an Oleato Golden Foam Espresso Martini.

How would you feel about olive oil in your Starbucks? — MyNorthwest 🌲 (@Mynorthwest) February 22, 2023

Starbucks plans to bring the drink to the United States, with California receiving the beverage first this spring.

“During my first trip to Milan in 1983, I was captivated by the sense of community, connection, and passion for coffee I found in the city’s espresso bars,” said Howard Schultz, Starbucks interim chief executive officer.

Starbucks CEO: ‘Negotiations should be done face-to-face’

“It was that trip that inspired me to bring the ritual of handcrafted espresso to Starbucks and to America,” Schultz continued. “Oleato represents the next revolution in coffee that brings together an alchemy of nature’s finest ingredients — Starbucks arabica coffee beans and Partanna cold pressed extra virgin olive oil.”

Sicilians and other European countries have added olive oil to their coffee for generations. Olive oil contains healthy fats that can slow the absorption of caffeine in your system, prolonging its effects and making it easier for your body to take in.

Coffee’s acidity isn’t healthy for gut health or the digestive system, but adding a fat can neutralize it while reducing stomach inflammation.

“Today, I feel just as inspired as I did 40 years ago,” Schultz said. “Oleato has opened our eyes to fresh new possibilities and a transformational way to enjoy our daily coffee.”

Follow Micki Gamez on Twitter or email her here.

Follow @https://twitter.com/onairmichelle