Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
JASON RANTZ

Franklin HS teacher charged on multiple counts for having sex with student

Feb 23, 2023, 5:09 PM
franklin high school...
Franklin High School (KIRO 7)
(KIRO 7)
Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Pawares Pathompornvivat, a 32-year-old teacher from Franklin High School in Seattle, has been charged with multiple counts of sexual misconduct for having an ongoing sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student.

Pathompornvivat has been charged with two first-degree counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, and an additional count of communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

“[The victim] reported to me that she has been involved in a consensual sexual relationship with one of her teachers,” the investigating officer wrote in his police report, first obtained by The Jason Rantz Show on AM 770 KTTH. “Their intimate relationship began on Feb. 2, 2023.”

Franklin HS teacher arrested for having sex with student

Police said the two communicated through Discord, email, and text message, with the victim stating that more than 3,000 text messages were exchanged between the two, according to officers.

“The defendant abused his position of trust and authority as a Seattle Public School high school teacher by having sexual intercourse on multiple occasions with a student in various places around the city of Seattle, including the student’s home,” the court documents read

According to the court documents, Pathompornvivat told the victim he had a previous sexual relationship with another student.

The teacher is currently on paid administrative leave as of this reporting, according to a statement from Seattle Public Schools. The defendant has posted bail of $100,000 and is out of custody as of this reporting. The district court denied the State’s request for an order prohibiting contact with minors.

Franklin High School Principal Dr. Joseph Williams III sent a letter to the school community in response to the allegations on Sunday.

Dear Franklin Families,

Last week, we received a report that a Franklin employee engaged in inappropriate contact with a student.

Our school and the district officials quickly moved to address the situation as soon as the report was received. The district has placed the employee on leave. They have been restricted from having contact with students, families, and staff. They have been restricted from entering any SPS school buildings or attending school-related events.

SPS does not tolerate any abuse of authority or sexual assault toward students.

We have initiated a full internal investigation into this allegation through the district’s Human Resources Department and Office of Student Civil Rights. As part of our process, we have informed and will collaborate with the Seattle Police Department.

Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our students and community.

Any SPS student or staff member who has been sexually harassed or sexually assaulted can report the incident(s) to any school staff member or the district’s Title IX coordinator by contacting 206-252-0367 or title.ix@seattleschools.org.

We will continue to keep the Franklin community informed as appropriate throughout the course of the investigation and its findings.

Jason Rantz on AM 770 KTTH
  • listen to jason rantzTune in to AM 770 KTTH weekdays at 3-6pm toThe Jason Rantz Show.

Jason Rantz Show

Jason Rantz

ballots...
Frank Sumrall

Removing political parties from ballots gains momentum in Legislature

HB1826 would eliminate party labels from Washington's ballots, meaning candidates wouldn't have to remain identified by political party.
17 hours ago
Follow @https://twitter.com/jasonrantz...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: Sound Transit staff must be fired, agency dismantled

I took the light rail to SeaTac airport ahead of the long weekend. As usual, Sound Transit didn't meet my already low expectations.
3 days ago
Franklin High School sick out...
Frank Sumrall

Franklin HS teacher arrested for having sex with student

A teacher from Franklin High School in Seattle has been arrested for having an ongoing sexual relationship with a student.
3 days ago
King County Flyer...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: King County may discipline worker upset over woke flyer

A King County staff member is in hot water for an alleged "troubling act of vandalism," after tearing down a 'woke flyer.'
4 days ago
King County Sherriff assist...
Frank Sumrall

Dunn pushes to get unvaccinated employees their jobs back post-mandate

According to Reagan Dunn, more than 300 state employees were terminated because they refused to get the vaccine.
7 days ago
AI...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: Cops livid after Seattle Police Department ‘spied’ on them with AI

The department, according to the Seattle Police Officer's Guild, was proactively reviewing body cam footage instead of using it to respond to complaints.
7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Franklin HS teacher charged on multiple counts for having sex with student