Franklin HS teacher charged on multiple counts for having sex with student

Pawares Pathompornvivat, a 32-year-old teacher from Franklin High School in Seattle, has been charged with multiple counts of sexual misconduct for having an ongoing sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student.

Pathompornvivat has been charged with two first-degree counts of sexual misconduct with a minor, and an additional count of communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

“[The victim] reported to me that she has been involved in a consensual sexual relationship with one of her teachers,” the investigating officer wrote in his police report, first obtained by The Jason Rantz Show on AM 770 KTTH. “Their intimate relationship began on Feb. 2, 2023.”

Police said the two communicated through Discord, email, and text message, with the victim stating that more than 3,000 text messages were exchanged between the two, according to officers.

“The defendant abused his position of trust and authority as a Seattle Public School high school teacher by having sexual intercourse on multiple occasions with a student in various places around the city of Seattle, including the student’s home,” the court documents read

According to the court documents, Pathompornvivat told the victim he had a previous sexual relationship with another student.

The teacher is currently on paid administrative leave as of this reporting, according to a statement from Seattle Public Schools. The defendant has posted bail of $100,000 and is out of custody as of this reporting. The district court denied the State’s request for an order prohibiting contact with minors.

Franklin High School Principal Dr. Joseph Williams III sent a letter to the school community in response to the allegations on Sunday.

Dear Franklin Families, Last week, we received a report that a Franklin employee engaged in inappropriate contact with a student. Our school and the district officials quickly moved to address the situation as soon as the report was received. The district has placed the employee on leave. They have been restricted from having contact with students, families, and staff. They have been restricted from entering any SPS school buildings or attending school-related events. SPS does not tolerate any abuse of authority or sexual assault toward students. We have initiated a full internal investigation into this allegation through the district’s Human Resources Department and Office of Student Civil Rights. As part of our process, we have informed and will collaborate with the Seattle Police Department. Our top priority is the safety and well-being of our students and community. Any SPS student or staff member who has been sexually harassed or sexually assaulted can report the incident(s) to any school staff member or the district’s Title IX coordinator by contacting 206-252-0367 or title.ix@seattleschools.org. We will continue to keep the Franklin community informed as appropriate throughout the course of the investigation and its findings.