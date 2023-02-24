Weekend Traffic Report: SR-520 Floating Bridge will be closed

This weekend, the Puget Sound region will see a major highway shutdown on State Route 520, while other projects have been postponed due to this week’s surprise snowfall.

Starting Friday at 11 p.m., the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will shut down both directions of SR-520 between Interstate 5 and 92nd Avenue. Crews will be placing girders for the new bike/pedestrian path over SR-520 as well as a direct access ramp to the Montlake lid.

SR 520 BETWEEN SEATTLE & BELLEVUE CLOSING! From 11p tonight to 5a Monday morning (2/27)… All lanes on both directions of SR 520 (eastbound and westbound) between I-5 in #Seattle and 92nd Ave NE in #Bellevue will be closed! The trail will also close. @BvueTrans @SDOTtraffic https://t.co/WmE6eH62dV pic.twitter.com/aktrHxsNhl — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) February 24, 2023

The bike path will be closed as well. All lanes will are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday morning.

From Chokepoints: SR-520 Montlake Project to hit milestone this weekend

The Revive I-5 project through Everett has been postponed this weekend due to the weather. The project is set to resume sometime next week. Crews are expected to close all but one lane on northbound I-5 between Lowell Road and the Snohomish River Bridge.

Northbound State Route 99 at the downtown Seattle tunnel is set to close Friday at 10 p.m. through Saturday at 6 a.m. for routine maintenance work. The southbound lanes will remain open during the northbound closure.

The Chilly Hilly bike ride, Washington’s formal kick-off of biking season in the Northwest, is set for this Sunday, Feb. 26, on Bainbridge Island, bringing thousands of cyclists to the island. Most participants will arrive via the Seattle/Bainbridge ferry throughout the day. Check ahead for availability if you are planning to hop on that route.

The ride starts at 7 a.m. and goes until 3 p.m., as biking enthusiasts ride along a 33-mile loop of coastline.

Additionally, heading into next week, be prepared for slower speeds on southbound I-5 at the Fife curve. Starting Tuesday, Feb. 28, a temporary 50 mph speed limit will be set between Porter Way/54th Ave. E.

Ease up on the gas on southbound I-5 at the Fife curve. Starting Tuesday, Feb. 28, a temporary 50 mph speed limit will be in place between Porter Way/54th Ave. E. Lanes will shift to the right while we build new bridges. pic.twitter.com/kKGbX4rhL6 — WSDOT Tacoma (@wsdot_tacoma) February 24, 2023

Stay up to date on the latest traffic conditions by listening to KIRO Newsradio or by checking MyNorthwest’s live traffic map.