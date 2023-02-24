Close
LOCAL NEWS

Weekend Traffic Report: SR-520 Floating Bridge will be closed

Feb 24, 2023, 12:52 PM | Updated: 12:54 pm
traffic...
SR-520 between Seattle and Bellevue (Photo courtesy of WSDOT)
(Photo courtesy of WSDOT)
Nate Connors's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio Traffic Reporter

This weekend, the Puget Sound region will see a major highway shutdown on State Route 520, while other projects have been postponed due to this week’s surprise snowfall.

Starting Friday at 11 p.m., the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) will shut down both directions of SR-520 between Interstate 5 and 92nd Avenue. Crews will be placing girders for the new bike/pedestrian path over SR-520 as well as a direct access ramp to the Montlake lid.

The bike path will be closed as well. All lanes will are expected to reopen by 5 a.m. Monday morning.

From Chokepoints: SR-520 Montlake Project to hit milestone this weekend

The Revive I-5 project through Everett has been postponed this weekend due to the weather. The project is set to resume sometime next week. Crews are expected to close all but one lane on northbound I-5 between Lowell Road and the Snohomish River Bridge.

Northbound State Route 99 at the downtown Seattle tunnel is set to close Friday at 10 p.m. through Saturday at 6 a.m. for routine maintenance work. The southbound lanes will remain open during the northbound closure.

The Chilly Hilly bike ride, Washington’s formal kick-off of biking season in the Northwest, is set for this Sunday, Feb. 26, on Bainbridge Island, bringing thousands of cyclists to the island. Most participants will arrive via the Seattle/Bainbridge ferry throughout the day. Check ahead for availability if you are planning to hop on that route.

The ride starts at 7 a.m. and goes until 3 p.m., as biking enthusiasts ride along a 33-mile loop of coastline.

Additionally, heading into next week, be prepared for slower speeds on southbound I-5 at the Fife curve. Starting Tuesday, Feb. 28, a temporary 50 mph speed limit will be set between Porter Way/54th Ave. E.

Stay up to date on the latest traffic conditions by listening to KIRO Newsradio or by checking MyNorthwest’s live traffic map.

