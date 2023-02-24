Close
CRIME BLOTTER

Arrest made in string of bank robberies across King County

Feb 24, 2023, 1:55 PM | Updated: 2:03 pm
(Courtesy of Nick Papantonis via KIRO 7 News)
Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

A bank robbery suspect has been arrested by Kenmore Police. The 35-year-old man is being held in King County Jail under $750,000 bond.

Police said the man had previously been convicted of a series of bank robberies in 2012.

In addition to the bank robbery in Kenmore, the man was arrested in connection with robberies in both Redmond and Issaquah.

An investigation involving Kenmore Police, King County Sheriff’s Office, Redmond Police, and the Issaquah Police Department helped lead to this arrest.

Why sexually violent predators are being housed in local communities

Seattle drug dealer sentenced

A 31-year-old Seattle man has been sentenced — in federal court — to five years in prison, for dealing drugs at Third and Pike. The area is known for its high crime rate.

Seattle Police were involved in an emphasis patrol when they said they spotted Kendall Alston repeatedly selling drugs.

They caught him with 244 fentanyl pills and a loaded handgun.

He was also charged with an armed shoplifting in Bellevue. Federal prosecutors convicted Alston on charges including drug trafficking and possession of a firearm.

Three teenagers arrested after crashing a stolen car in West Seattle

Seattle Police arrested three teenagers after they said they crashed a stolen car next to an apartment building in West Seattle.

The Wednesday incident started when police responded to a call from Nishab Narula.

He tells KIRO 7 TV he was afraid his gas station would be targeted by three people wearing ski masks in the Roxhill neighborhood.

“This has happened one too many times,” Narula said. “I always report suspicious activity.”

Later, police found the stolen car and tried to stop it, but the person drove away.

Officers said they got authorization to pursue it, until the teenagers collided with a fence and rolled down an embankment, striking the building.

The 15-year-old was arrested while the other two, aged 13 and 14, were released to their legal guardians.

KIRO Newsradio’s Heather Bosch and KIRO 7 TV contributed to this story.

