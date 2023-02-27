Building on fire in University District kills 1, under investigation

A building fire in the University District killed one person Sunday night, the Seattle Fire Department announced.

The fire department originally tweeted about the fire in the 800 block of Northeast 42nd Street around 8:45 p.m. Sunday, saying that a vacant building was ablaze and was being extinguished by fire crews.

Mill Creek home destroyed in fire was 90% renovated

Around five minutes later, the department tweeted that the fire was under control.

Shortly after that around 9 p.m., the department announced that firefighters found one dead in the building.

The fire is under investigation as firefighters clear up, and have extinguished the rest of the fire.

Firefighters are at 800 block of NE 42 St with a working fire in a vacant building. Please avoid the area. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) February 27, 2023

800 block of NE 42 St: fire is under control. — Seattle Fire Dept. (@SeattleFire) February 27, 2023