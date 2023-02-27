Clark County deputy loses leg after snow-covered tree branch crushed patrol car

A Clark County Sheriff’s deputy is beginning a long road to recovery after he was seriously injured when a large tree branch slammed into his patrol vehicle on Wednesday.

After attending a SWAT team training, Deputy Drew Kennison was traveling on Washougal River Road in Washougal when the tree branch broke off, possibly because of heavy snow, and fell on top of his SUV.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO

The branch was “significant in size” and struck the vehicle where the windshield meets the hood, according to the Clark County Sheriff’s Office.

Several other SWAT team members were traveling with Kennison when the incident occurred and were able to provide first aid before he was transported to a hospital in Portland, Oregon.

On Friday, he was transported to Legacy Emanuel Medical Center in Portland for additional surgery and treatment.

After several hours in the operating room, surgeons determined Kennison’s left leg could not be saved. It was amputated just above the knee.

“We want to thank the medical teams at Peace Health and Legacy Emanuel for their exceptional efforts,” said the CCSO in a news release. “The Clark County Sheriff’s Office will continue to support Drew and his family during this time and the many months of recovery to come. Thank you to the citizens of Clark County who have sent their thoughts and prayers.”

The sheriff’s office says it’s accepting cards and letters of encouragement for Kennison, who is expected to need additional surgeries soon.

A donation page has also been set up to help cover medical expenses and support Kennison’s family.

Follow this link to read additional stories from KIRO