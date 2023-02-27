Close
CRIME BLOTTER

44-year-old woman found dead near Ballard High School

Feb 27, 2023, 11:12 AM | Updated: 12:22 pm
Seattle police. (KIRO 7)
A 44-year-old woman was found dead Monday morning in Ballard.

Seattle Police said she was found around 3 a.m. near Ballard High School.

Police initially stated the woman died of gunshot wounds but later recanted the statement.

It’s not clear whether the woman was even shot.

Police do not have a suspect in custody, nor have they released any information about a suspect description.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police search for suspect in I-5 hit-and-run 

Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver in a crash that killed two people on Interstate 5 Sunday morning.

Troopers say one vehicle hit another car that had stopped on the freeway near Spokane Street on southbound I-5 just after 3 a.m.

When the driver of the car hit was out inspecting the damage, another driver slammed into his car, killing the driver who was out of the car and a person in one of the cars.

The driver that struck the car took off on foot.

The crash blocked traffic on I-5 for nearly four hours.

Ross: Fentanyl-smoking passengers on light rail present huge danger

Two men arrested in Eastlake

Seattle Police arrested two men, 42 and 32 years old, respectively, for assault and obstruction after an incident in Eastlake Sunday morning.

Police report they found a reported stolen vehicle in the 2300 block of Franklin Avenue East.

The man and woman reportedly tried to interfere with the towing of the vehicle and then retreated into an apartment.

A SWAT team was called in and arrested the men who were booked into the King County Jail.

Gunshots in Chinatown International District

Police received a 911 call about shots heard near the intersection of South King Street and 10th Avenue South in the Chinatown International District Friday evening.

When officers arrived just after 8 p.m., a witness reported seeing a driver of a white Mercedes Benz shooting in the air before driving off from the area.

Police found the suspect and the vehicle.

The suspect was arrested without incident.

dead road rage...
