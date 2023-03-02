Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
KTTH OPINION

Gross: Washington Democrats value sex predators over kids

Mar 2, 2023, 1:15 PM | Updated: 1:56 pm
violent sex offenders...
Tenino playground near the Garden House. (Photo courtesy of The Bryan Suits Show)
(Photo courtesy of The Bryan Suits Show)
Max Gross's Profile Picture BY
Producer, Jason Rantz Show, 3pm-7pm on KTTH

Unfortunately, another Washington community is having to deal with the possibility of rogue sex offenders who put children at risk. At best, this was just an oversight, but at worst, this is massive negligence with harsh consequences.

This complex issue deals with several levels of governance, but it boils down to convicted sex offenders who used to be housed on a remote island are now being placed in the middle of specific neighborhoods.

Why sexually violent predators are being housed in local communities

Even though they shouldn’t have to, community members are putting up an incredible fight to ensure the safety of their children.

“We have a lack of meaningful community engagement,” Sen. Phil Fortunato (R-Auburn) told The Jason Rantz Show. “And we have a lack of what I believe is a concern for the community’s safety.”

Fortunato said he found out about this situation when he was informed by constituents. The Republican senator has since introduced S.B. 5739, which would give notice to community members where a sexually violent predator will reside.

Enumclaw City Councilmember Chris Gruner said he was given no warning that Stephen James Knapp, a Level 3 sex offender who has been civilly committed since 1999, was being placed at the Garden House.

So where do they go?

In Washington State, life sentences are not handed down for child sex crimes. These sexually violent predators do have to integrate back into a non-prison setting at some point. This is why places like the Garden House in Enumclaw exist.

The Garden House in Enumclaw is a state-approved, less-restrictive alternative (LRA) to house offenders after they complete their sentence. Sexually violent predators are placed in these facilities when they are still in need of treatment.

Rantz: Washington Democrats to force businesses to hire potheads

The location is off 188th Avenue Southeast in Enumclaw, located just a few blocks away from Westwood Elementary School. School bus stops are in close proximity, with one being roughly 500 feet from the site. Reports claimed the Enumclaw School District was not informed of Knapp’s placement at the Garden House.

During a public meeting held in Enumclaw, Department of Corrections officials claimed to have done their due diligence when assessing the site.

“The onus of keeping your kids safe is on you,” said Martha McGinnis, a victim’s advocate with King County Sexual Assault Resource Center. McGinnis was met with outrage by a crowd of concerned community members at the Wabash Church meeting held on February 9.

“You need to open a dialogue with your children,” McGinnis continued. “Keep them safe at the bus stop.”

Knapp, 62, has a 1983 conviction for attempted rape of a child and a 1990 conviction for child molestation in the first degree. Knapp was previously a resident at McNeil Island Special Commitment Center.

The Tenino community vocalized concerns after learning that potentially dangerous sex offenders from McNeil Island were being placed in their community. Leaders listened. It was announced this week that the project was been put on hold.

Home for violent sex offenders in Tenino shuts down

These situations have put local kids at risk. The state considered these sites in Enumclaw and Tenino to be ‘less restrictive alternatives’ or LRAs. These are placements for sex offenders who have already served their sentences.  

“I have three kids to the right of me and three kids to the left of me. We have little grandchildren,” Eric VanDam, a neighbor to the Garden House, said during a public meeting. “If any kid gets hurt in this neighborhood, it’s on every one of your ***es.”

VanDam and hundreds of others had their voices heard by a panel of representatives from the Department of Corrections, King County Sheriff’s Office, and the Washington State Department of Social and Health Services.

A representative from McNeil Island Special Commitment Center claimed that there have been “zero hands-on events of recidivism” for those placed in LRAs. The Department of Corrections (DOC) gave a definition of ‘recidivism’ as “any felony offense within 36 months of release that results in re-admission to prison.”

On the surface, this appears to be a pointed statement that would raise alarm bells for any parent. Something so tightly defined and steered in a way that you think about the phrase ‘hands-on.’

More from Max Gross: Sound Transit project threatens century-old church in Lynnwood

A silver lining would be difficult to find in all of this. Ultimately, there is no positive to come from sexually violent predators being housed near children.

Although her comments were horribly tone-deaf, McGinnis is technically correct. The onus is on parents to keep their kids safe. However, local governments shouldn’t be making it as difficult as possible to do so.

However, this and a similar situation in Tenino sparked some intense local activism. Many Facebook groups of frustrated parents and community members have formed. Locals have become the accountability arm for a system that is failing those it was meant to protect.

The priorities of local leaders have been made abundantly clear in this situation, and the safety of your children is nowhere near the top of the list.

Listen to the Jason Rantz Show weekday afternoons from 3 – 7 p.m. on KTTH 770 AM (or HD Radio 97.3 FM HD-Channel 3). Subscribe to the podcast here.

Jason Rantz on AM 770 KTTH
  • listen to jason rantzTune in to AM 770 KTTH weekdays at 3-6pm toThe Jason Rantz Show.

Jason Rantz Show

KTTH Opinion

tacoma...
Max Gross

Tacoma councilmember vows to not support departing local business

"You will not see me supporting your business and I find it intriguing you think that crime is just in Tacoma,” said a Tacoma Councilmember.
17 hours ago
AG...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: AG pushing most dangerous bill in legislative history

Attorney General Bob Ferguson's office could arrest or civilly commit conservatives for uttering mainstream positions under a terrifying and illegal plan.
2 days ago
healthcare...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: Union-backed bill gets friendly, misleading media support

A left-wing media outlet used a union-backed poll to push a union-backed piece of legislation to push you into offering support.
4 days ago
FILE - A relative adjusts the oxygen mask of a tuberculosis patient at a TB hospital on World Tuber...
Bryan Suits

Suits: You don’t have the freedom to walk around with tuberculosis

We as a civilization decided a long time ago that there is no freedom to walk around with an infectious disease like tuberculosis.
4 days ago
Pot smoker...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: Washington Democrats to force businesses to hire potheads

Washington Democrats are trying to force employers to hire or retain potheads with new legislation. It unnecessarily meddles in the employment practices.
5 days ago
Follow @https://twitter.com/jasonrantz...
Jason Rantz

Rantz: Sound Transit staff must be fired, agency dismantled

I took the light rail to SeaTac airport ahead of the long weekend. As usual, Sound Transit didn't meet my already low expectations.
10 days ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Gross: Washington Democrats value sex predators over kids