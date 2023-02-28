Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
GEE AND URSULA

Scenarios: Should you get engaged on a trip for someone’s wedding?

Feb 28, 2023, 3:58 PM
wedding...
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
(Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)
Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show's Profile Picture BY
Weekdays on KIRO Newsradio 9am - 12pm

On The Gee and Ursula Show, hosts Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin give advice to help other people in a segment called … Scenarios.

More Scenarios: My renters have bad credit and too many kids

Scenario described by Gee Scott: I usually don’t put names into it, but I’m allowed to put names into it because all of those participants are here. So Heather Bosch sends an email to Chef, Ursula, and I, and the email says, ‘Hey, we are having a heated discussion in the newsroom about whether it’s appropriate to get engaged when you’re in Europe for someone else’s wedding. And if you do pop the question, should you do that immediately before or after the wedding?’ Kate Stone came in this morning, and we were talking about the scenarios and Kate Stone says, ‘oh, yeah, Aaron Granillo.’ So BAM, Aaron Granillo is the person whom all kinds of names are being dropped. Aaron Granillo is here. Heather Bosch is here.

Ursula Reutin: What’s so nice is I went out there to the newsroom, I said, ‘Ok, give me the whole scoop here so I can present it appropriately and accurately.’ And Aaron said, I’ll go in.

Gee: So what happened?

Aaron Granillo: I get the invite to my buddy’s wedding in France about a year before, so we can plan. So I’m saving up for a year to go to this wedding in France. Now, I’m ready to marry my wife within that year. I’m saying, ‘okay, if I’m going to propose to my wife, I’m going to do it in Europe.’ So we make a big trip out of this. Two weeks before the wedding, we go to Italy. And then we make a pitstop in Switzerland, and then we go to France. We’re big winos, we love our wine. So while we’re in Italy, we go to wine country, Tuscany, San Gimignano, a beautiful walled city. About a week before the wedding, I popped the question at sunset. It was a beautiful night. I’m in Europe with my wife. I’ve not been back since. It was romantic. Is there a better setting in your mind where you could propose to your significant other?

Ursula: Ok, so that all sounds great. So then what happened, though? You have this wedding, do you announce that at the wedding?

Aaron: Of course not! My wife’s not even in the wedding party. She doesn’t really know my friends all that well.

Ursula: Well, it doesn’t even sound like there’s a problem.

Aaron: Thank you, Ursula!

Ursula: Wait a minute, because I have seen those situations where someone goes and gets engaged, and does it right before the actual wedding. And then suddenly, the news of that engagement overshadows the wedding.

Aaron: Not to mention we’re in France, and the whole wedding party is pretty much French. They don’t even speak English. I can’t even tell them that I am engaged to my wife – my fiancée at the time.

Gee: So, in the newsroom, who was against it? Oh, she’s right here, Kate Stone.

Kate Stone: You didn’t even give me a chance to defend myself. You just jumped in on this.

Ursula: Ok, so what was your issue with this?

Kate: I’m just saying that if I’m getting married, and my friends show up at my wedding with a big engagement ring on. Yeah, okay, maybe they don’t say anything, but everyone’s going to notice. So it’s kind of drawing a little bit of attention. It’s a little bit of thunder stealing, and I’m not the only one who thinks this, Chris Sullivan agreed with me.

Aaron: Ok, so are you not allowed to go to a wedding with an engagement ring on then? Is that what you’re saying?

Kate: Not a new one, Aaron.

Aaron: How new is new? Could I propose two months earlier?

Ursula: So I’m going to go with since no one seemed to A.) even know your now wife. She wasn’t part of the wedding party. She didn’t announce the engagement, or you guys didn’t have this big thing right before this other couple got married. So you just took advantage of the fact that you were in Europe. Yeah, I think that’s perfectly appropriate. Now, what Kate is bringing up I think would be inappropriate if you stole someone else’s thunder and just threw it out there, and then everyone’s paying attention to the engagement ring instead of the wedding.

Gee: Well, the thunders going to get stolen anyways. You know what I mean? So no matter how you slice it, because I know how people are. You show up with that engagement ring, everybody is like, ‘did you get engaged?’ ‘Yeah, we got engaged just a week ago.’ ‘Oh my goodness.’ So at the wedding, everybody’s talking about that. But here’s my simple example of this, if you have a destination wedding, unless you’re paying for it, it ain’t none of your damn business what I do when I’m on my vacation. If you paid to go to Paris and go ahead and get engaged, let me say this again, it ain’t none of your business.

Ursula: Our listener Brian texted in, do not upstage the newlyweds.

Kate: Thank you, Brian.

Ursula: Okay, so you had a destination wedding, Gee. You went to Destin, Florida, to get married? Correct?

Gee: Yes.

Ursula: So if one of your friends came, let’s just say that someone got engaged. Are you going to be upset if they announce it?

Gee: No, they went out there. The problem in this world is that we feel like we got ownership over people that come to a wedding of ours. You do what you want to. As long as you didn’t pop the question in the wedding.

Aaron: Of course not.

Ursula: Social media posts? Nothing to steal the thunder?

Kate: Just the ring.

Aaron: Not even social media posts.

Gee: You didn’t even post on social media?

Aaron: Not ’til I got back home.

Gee: No player, go ahead, spend that money. I post when I want to.

Ursula: How about this? Here’s a first. We had friends who actually spent their honeymoon with us in Europe. That’s a whole other story.

Kate: That’s a tease.

Ursula: So I was like, ‘are you sure you want to be with us on your honeymoon?’

Gee: Heather Bosch, thank you for sending us the newsroom stuff.

Ursula: And Kate, thank you for your passion.

Gee: Can I start doing that? Can I start bringing newsroom discussions to the radio?

Listen to Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin weekday mornings from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Gee and Ursula Show

Gee and Ursula

sad or hopeless...
Frank Sumrall

Clinical Psychologist: Nearly 30% of teen girls considered suicide

The CDC found nearly three in five teen girls felt "persistently sad or hopeless," according to its "Youth Risk Behavior Survey Report."
2 days ago
Amazon office...
Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show

Gee Scott: ‘If you don’t want to go back to work, go find another job’

"I think Amazon's move is absolute garbage," producer Andrew Lanier said in response to Gee Scott's take on the Amazon return to work policy.
6 days ago
homeless camp...
Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show

G&U: Let churches continue to help the homeless

A new proposal in the Washington State Legislature would keep homeless encampments 1,000 feet away from schools, churches, and daycares.
13 days ago
derailment...
Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show

Ohio derailment raises questions about Washington rail safety

A fiery train derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals in Ohio could be a haunting vision of Washington's future.
13 days ago
Valentine's Day...
Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show

Gee: The top 10 worst things to do for Valentine’s Day

On the Gee and Ursula Show, host Gee Scott and producer Andrew "Chef" Lanier talk about what listeners should not do on Valentine's Day.
15 days ago
domestic violence...
Frank Sumrall

Legal analyst on WA rights regulating gun control: ‘A lot has changed’

The 5th US Circuit Court of Appeals said that those under domestic violence restraining orders still have Second Amendment rights.
16 days ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Scenarios: Should you get engaged on a trip for someone’s wedding?