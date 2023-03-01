Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Gee Scott: ‘No, you cannot cap rent’ in Washington state

Feb 28, 2023, 5:26 PM | Updated: 5:31 pm
cap rent...
Under a proposed bill, landlords would have limits on how much they can charge for rent. (Photo by Getty Images)
(Photo by Getty Images)
Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show's Profile Picture BY
Weekdays on KIRO Newsradio 9am - 12pm

There are bills in the Legislature that are pitting tenant and landlord rights against each other.

House Bill 1388 would prohibit many landlords from raising rents by more than 7% per year. House Bill 1389 would impose a similar cap, but offer more exemptions for landlords.

“You can’t pick and choose when you want to stop people from raising the rent,” Gee Scott said on The Gee & Ursula Show. “No, you can not cap rent.

“Now, as you guys know, I do have a heart and I do want people to be able to afford the rent, no doubt about it,” Gee continued. “That said, you cannot pick and choose when capitalism is ok.”

More from Gee Scott: ‘If you don’t want to go back to work, go find another job’

“You often say we can’t pick and choose what we want to support or not support?” Ursula said. “Isn’t that what we do every single day? That’s what life is all about, right?”

“These bills would have a different impact than most people would assume,” show producer Andrew “Chef” Lanier said. “The reason that I would support these bills is because I think it will actually limit the amount of corporate investment in rental properties and increase the number of people who get into private landlord-tenant relationships.”

A few months ago, a survey showed that the city of Seattle itself lost nearly 3,000 rental units just since the beginning of the pandemic. A lot was attributed to all the different policies that make it hard to be a small landlord.

“Even if you were only allowed to increase by 3%. And just the cost of living is 7%. Higher, you’re losing, right?,” Ursula said. “So that acts as a disincentive for someone to become a landlord.”

Listen to Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin weekday mornings from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Gee and Ursula Show

KIRO Newsradio Opinion

American system...
Dave Ross

Ross: If the American system rewards hard work, cancel student loan debt

“Pull yourself up by your bootstraps” is the traditional American response to anyone who complains about his lot in life.
21 hours ago
free fares Fentanyl light rail...
Dave Ross

Ross: Fentanyl-smoking passengers on light rail present huge danger

When I saw the David Horsey cartoon, light rail ambassadors inviting a fentanyl-smoking passenger to leave, I lost it, says a listener.
2 days ago
Amazon office...
Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show

Gee Scott: ‘If you don’t want to go back to work, go find another job’

"I think Amazon's move is absolute garbage," producer Andrew Lanier said in response to Gee Scott's take on the Amazon return to work policy.
6 days ago
seattle police lights...
Dave Ross

Ross: Two less crooks to worry about in downtown Seattle

Yesterday Kendall Alston, age 31, was sentenced in federal court to five years for selling fentanyl pills in downtown Seattle.
6 days ago
downtown...
Frank Sumrall

Kruse challenges Seattle mayor’s plan: How is it going to be different?

"A lot of buzzwords," Brandi Kruse said in response to Harrell's speech earlier today. "I swear to God, they need to ban the word 'bold.' "
7 days ago
YouTube...
Dave Ross

Ross: YouTube needs to start playing by the rules

The question argued before the Supreme Court is whether federal law should treat YouTube the same way it treats a broadcaster like us.
7 days ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Gee Scott: ‘No, you cannot cap rent’ in Washington state