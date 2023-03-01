Driver killed after car goes off overpass in Georgetown

The Seattle Fire Department has responded to a car going off the overpass in Georgetown, according to SFD.

Tuesday around 2:30 p.m., a car went off 1st Avenue South Bridge and onto South Michigan Street.

The driver of a car is dead after police say they were speeding, hit the cement barrier and then launched off the 1st Avenue South Bridge. @KIRO7Seattle pic.twitter.com/Pbf0CoE7A6 — Bridget Chavez (@BridgetChavezTV) March 1, 2023

According to video of the incident, the car appeared to travel at high rate of speed when it hit the barrier, sending it over the overpass.

According to SFD, the driver was killed.

People are asked to avoid the area as the incident is investigated.