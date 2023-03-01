Close
LOCAL NEWS

Driver killed after car goes off overpass in Georgetown

Feb 28, 2023, 5:41 PM
Georgetown...
(KIRO 7)
(KIRO 7)
KIRO 7 News Staff's Profile Picture BY
Watch. Live. Local. In Depth.

The Seattle Fire Department has responded to a car going off the overpass in Georgetown, according to SFD.

Tuesday around 2:30 p.m., a car went off 1st Avenue South Bridge and onto South Michigan Street.

According to video of the incident, the car appeared to travel at high rate of speed when it hit the barrier, sending it over the overpass.

According to SFD, the driver was killed.

People are asked to avoid the area as the incident is investigated.

 

Local News

food benefits...
Nicole Jennings

Beginning of March brings end to extra pandemic SNAP food benefits

The federal government's extra SNAP food benefits, which were allotted during the pandemic, are coming to an end.
21 hours ago
clergy-penitent privilege...
Frank Sumrall

Bill forcing clergy members to report child abuse passes WA Senate

Legislation has advanced through the Washington state Senate to make members of the clergy mandatory reporters of child abuse or neglect.
21 hours ago
sex offenders...
Kate Stone

Home for violent sex offenders in Tenino shuts down

A facility in Tenino getting ready to house violent sex offenders will not be moving forward, according to Supreme Living.
21 hours ago
Wishkah ferry...
Micki Gamez

Ferry system announces Edmonds-Kingston route at full strength

Washington State Ferries (WSF) announced Tuesday the Edmonds-Kingston ferry route will stay on a two-boat service.
21 hours ago
capitol hill block party...
L.B. Gilbert

Lineup announced for 2023 Capitol Hill Block Party

The Capitol Hill Block Party is back with the reveal of their 2023 lineup featuring artists like Louis the Child, Denzel Curry, and more.
21 hours ago
DUI crash...
L.B. Gilbert

High number of traffic fatalities attributed to DUI, speed

Recent data from WTSC showed that 2022 was one of the most deadly years in traffic, with the highest number of traffic fatalities since 1990.
21 hours ago

