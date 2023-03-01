Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Beginning of March brings end to extra pandemic SNAP food benefits

Feb 28, 2023, 7:21 PM
food benefits...
The end of February brings the end of the extra emergency SNAP food allotments to families that the federal government put in during the pandemic. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
(Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Nicole Jennings's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio Reporter

The end of February brings the end of the extra emergency SNAP food allotments to families that the federal government put in during the pandemic.

This program allowed states to give each family the maximum allotment of monthly food benefits for their household size. Families and individual recipients who were already at the maximum amount got an extra $95 per month.

Now, the loss of those extra food stamps will mean an average of $171 fewer per month for households.

Inflation brings jump in demand at local food banks

Babs Roberts with the Department of Social and Health Services (DSHS) said with record inflation hitting in the last year, this is bad timing.

“This is a really tough time for families,” she said. “Inflation is not only impacting grocery prices, but is impacting rent, utilities, gas.”

There are 520,000 households getting SNAP benefits right now in Washington, totaling about 899,000 people. That’s more than the population of Seattle, and it means that more than 11% of Washington’s population receives food assistance.

If you are in that 11%, do not despair, Roberts said. There are quite a few other state and local organizations you can turn to for help.

“There are definitely options, and I would encourage people to look at them,” she said. “We definitely would have folks looking for local resources call WIN-211 — the Washington Information Network, 2-1-1. They may have local resources that can help you supplement your food.”

Additionally, she suggested reaching out to DSHS to see if you might qualify for other assistance programs that can help supplement your food benefits. Your local food bank is also there to help.

The loss of extra SNAP benefits is likely to impact the local economy.

“The emergency allotments equated to something over $90 million in federal funds that came into this state and were spent in grocery stores and convenience stores every month,” she said. “And that’s an economic boon.”

Roberts also pointed out that the more people have to save their money for food, the less they are able to spend on non-food items at other local businesses.

The State House of Representatives just passed a bill to add $25 million to state food assistance programs, but that bill still needs to pass the Senate before it can become law.

Local News

Georgetown...
KIRO 7 News Staff

Driver killed after car goes off overpass in Georgetown

According to video of the incident, the car appeared to travel at high rate of speed when it hit the barrier, sending it over the overpass.
19 hours ago
clergy-penitent privilege...
Frank Sumrall

Bill forcing clergy members to report child abuse passes WA Senate

Legislation has advanced through the Washington state Senate to make members of the clergy mandatory reporters of child abuse or neglect.
19 hours ago
sex offenders...
Kate Stone

Home for violent sex offenders in Tenino shuts down

A facility in Tenino getting ready to house violent sex offenders will not be moving forward, according to Supreme Living.
19 hours ago
Wishkah ferry...
Micki Gamez

Ferry system announces Edmonds-Kingston route at full strength

Washington State Ferries (WSF) announced Tuesday the Edmonds-Kingston ferry route will stay on a two-boat service.
19 hours ago
capitol hill block party...
L.B. Gilbert

Lineup announced for 2023 Capitol Hill Block Party

The Capitol Hill Block Party is back with the reveal of their 2023 lineup featuring artists like Louis the Child, Denzel Curry, and more.
19 hours ago
DUI crash...
L.B. Gilbert

High number of traffic fatalities attributed to DUI, speed

Recent data from WTSC showed that 2022 was one of the most deadly years in traffic, with the highest number of traffic fatalities since 1990.
19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Beginning of March brings end to extra pandemic SNAP food benefits