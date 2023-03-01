Crime spree across Jefferson, Pierce counties lands Poulsbo man in jail

Multiple crimes spanning from Jefferson to Pierce County have landed a 31-year-old Poulsbo man in jail.

Washington State Patrol said law enforcement received reports of a hit-and-run in Jefferson County on Monday involving a Lexus SUV vehicle.

A man said he later encountered the suspected driver on Highway 104 near the Hood Canal Bridge.

C.B. Bell told KIRO 7′s Bridget Chavez that he tried to move out of the way, but his car was clipped.

“I slowed way down and pulled over, and he came, and he just clipped the mirror, and he just popped it off and took off,” Bell said. “It’s scary.”

Early Monday evening, the suspect appeared to deliberately ram a woman with his car at a Poulsbo gas station.

According to the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office, he also tried to run over a man walking along Highway 3.

Later, a woman was hit at a Hilltop store while throwing away some trash.

Video footage shows the car drove into the woman, hitting her from behind and forcing her into the steel and glass wall, where she was pinned between the car and the front wall of the store.

The woman collapsed, unable to get up. She was treated by Poulsbo Fire Department personnel for injuries to her legs.

Deputies arrived to investigate and were soon approached by a man that said he was almost hit. The car matched the description of the vehicle that hit the woman.

The man said the car veered toward him as he walked northbound along Highway 3, about one mile south of the store.

Deputies learned the car was suspected to be involved in another hit and run in Pierce County near 1-5 South 72nd Street in Tacoma.

Shortly after, the driver was arrested by U.S. Army Military Police after illegally entering Joint Base Lewis-McChord in the suspected car.

The suspect was booked into the Pierce County Jail for robbery in the first degree, assault in the second degree, and one count of a hit-and-run.

Front entrance of Lynnwood drug store completely smashed

The front entrance to the CVS at 19507 Highway 99 in Lynnwood has been completely smashed.

Glass doors were ripped off their tracks and anti-theft devices were completely destroyed.

It’s not clear what exactly happened.

Entrance to CVS in Lynnwood completely smashed, with glass doors ripped off tracks — unclear whether this was part of a burglary. Waiting on more info from Lynnwood PD. pic.twitter.com/AxZ2dvUMiD — Sam Campbell (@HeySamCampbell) March 1, 2023

A construction worker told KIRO Newsradio’s Sam Campbell it was one of his crew members who reported the crime after he heard a loud bang and they saw a vehicle drive through the front doors.

“One of the people was still inside and he was caught, but the other one drove away,” Frank Jeffrey, a construction worker, said. “It’s kind of weird that they would do this with so many lights and crews around.”

Police have not released any details and it’s not clear whether this was a burglary or simply vandalism.

Van found in Seattle hit-and-run

Seattle Police have located the Ford van involved in a hit-and-run incident in Seattle that left an 80-year-old woman dead.

The van was last seen fleeing the scene westbound in the 1700 block of East Madison Street.

Residents said they’ve seen the van before in several areas around the neighborhood: in the 2100 block of East Denny Way, the 2200 block of East Madison Street, and near Miller Playfield (21st Avenue East / East Thomas St).

The investigation continues.

Tacoma worker stabbed with screwdriver while store was being robbed

Tacoma Police say a 15-year-old stabbed an employee of Smoke King multiple times with a screwdriver at the 8800 block of Pacific Avenue.

Authorities say that’s when three other suspects stole merchandise from the store. They are all described as minors.

Police credit tips from community members leading them to the 15-year-old from Lakewood.

He’s facing robbery and assault charges, but the other three are still on the run.