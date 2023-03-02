Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

One last chance for Tacoma woman with TB to avoid jail

Mar 1, 2023, 7:58 PM | Updated: 9:12 pm
TB...
Nurses Jen DiPrima (L) and Rocky Dixon plan patient care at the nurses station. (Photo by Karen Ducey/Getty Images)
(Photo by Karen Ducey/Getty Images)
Nicole Jennings's Profile Picture BY
KIRO Newsradio Reporter

A Tacoma woman with tuberculosis (TB) will have one final chance in a court hearing Thursday to agree to receive treatment — or be arrested.

A Pierce County judge issued a warrant for civil arrest to take place on or after Friday if the woman does not comply with court orders to take antibiotics against TB.

She could still decide to take the required treatment at a Thursday court hearing.

Pierce Co. judge orders arrest of woman with tuberculosis if left untreated

“This is an opportunity for the judge to clearly have the information presented and to see if there’s anything new that comes up. This is an opportunity for the person to comply with the requirements,” said Nigel Turner, division director of Communicable Disease Control at the Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department. “And hopefully, we could avoid this [arrest].”

This will be the 17th court hearing for the woman. Turner said she has been refusing treatment for more than a year — and TB is a disease that can stay in a person’s body for several years when left untreated, if it does not kill the person first. It is not clear why she is refusing treatment.

“Detention at this stage is, unfortunately, our last resort,” he said.

If it comes to that, she would likely be arrested on Friday.

“This next order is a warrant for arrest and detention. And in that end, we work with law enforcement — the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department — to detain and transport the person to detention,” Turner explained.

The Pierce County Sheriff’s Department told KIRO Newsradio it will help in any way if called upon to do so. The department said an isolation facility at the jail was already set up for the woman’s use.

“This is isolation, forced isolation,” Turner said.

The health department cannot force a person to take medication against their will, but it does have the legal authority to force a person to isolate so they do not infect others.

The woman would still have the option to choose treatment and get out of isolation early at any point.

Suits: You don’t have the freedom to walk around with tuberculosis

Turner could not say how long she would be in jail, but he did note that they would keep her for “no longer than absolutely the minimum necessary.”

“This is very rare for us,” Turner said. “It’s only very occasionally that people are not compliant — about three times in the last 20 years.”

The CDC’s website said that it can take several months to treat TB with antibiotics, but a person may stop being contagious after just a few weeks on the medications.

The health department does not believe the woman is a significant threat to the community. Unlike COVID, TB is not passed casually between people; it requires extended contact in an enclosed space. Still, Turner noted that TB is a very serious and fatal disease, and this woman has the potential to infect close contacts if she remains untreated.

Follow Nicole Jennings on Twitter or email her here

Local News

WWI...
KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

Stolen UW statue honoring fallen WWI students recovered in Auburn

A valuable bronze statue taken from a University of Washington (UW) frat house more than two years ago has finally returned.
21 hours ago
tolliver...
KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

Accused Seattle mass shooter released from jail while awaiting trial

Tolliver will have to wear an ankle monitor as he goes to live with his grandmother before the trial next month. He did not have to post bail.
21 hours ago
fentanyl pills...
Theresa Robinson, KIRO 7 News

Man caught with nearly $3K in stolen fragrance, allegedly planned to trade for fentanyl pills

Employees notified deputies that one of the bottles had a GPS tracker, which showed that the suspect was in a parking lot outside a nearby department store.
21 hours ago
tree...
L.B. Gilbert

City of Seattle has less tree cover than 5 years ago

Seattle is called the Emerald City in part due to all the green foliage. However, the city is a little less green, according to a new report.
21 hours ago
sound transit fare ORCA card, income-based fare, ORCA cards...
L.B. Gilbert

Sound Transit starts $1 fare with ORCA LIFT program

On Tuesday, the Sound Transit Board announced that they would be moving forward with a plan to provide cheap and easy access to public transit
21 hours ago
I-5 backup...
Bill Kaczaraba

Express lanes re-open on I-5 after emergency pothole repairs

After maintenance crews did some emergency repairs on the southbound I-5 Ship Canal Bridge, the express lanes have now been reopened.
21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
One last chance for Tacoma woman with TB to avoid jail