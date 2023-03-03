Emerald City Comic Con takes over downtown Seattle

The Emerald City Comic Con is all glammed up and taking on Seattle this weekend in the gleaming new Summit building at the Seattle Convention Center.

It bills itself as “the premiere comics, anime, gaming, entertainment, and pop culture event” and event organizers predict 25,000 people a day will make it to the affair. The event started Thursday and lasts until Sunday afternoon.

“This year we expect Comic Con to bring $15.2 million in economic impact to the region,” Kelly Saling, senior vice-president of Visit Seattle, said. “It’s one of our favorite events for a myriad of reasons. It’s perfect for people-watching. It’s refreshing how family-oriented it is.”

It’s not too late to get tickets. Prices range from $45 to $150 depending on what kind of package you get,

There are many guest appearances from people like Mark Ruffalo of the Avengers and Mercedes Vernado of Disney’s Mandalorian.

The show runs Friday until 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-7 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saling notes, “There was a notable increase in vendors participating due mainly because of being in the new building.”

She said consumer shows, like Comic Con, are doing well in the post-pandemic world.

“Everyone has been so excited. When we have a group of this magnitude, many areas get impacted,” Saling said. “I like walking around and seeing how all the participants engage with the visitors.”

This is the largest event so far to be in the new Summit building.

“I think we have a different level of gratitude and need as a community. We needed some joy.”