Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Emerald City Comic Con takes over downtown Seattle

Mar 3, 2023, 12:33 PM
comic con...
You never know what you'll see at Comic Con. (Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

The Emerald City Comic Con is all glammed up and taking on Seattle this weekend in the gleaming new Summit building at the Seattle Convention Center.

It bills itself as “the premiere comics, anime, gaming, entertainment, and pop culture event” and event organizers predict 25,000 people a day will make it to the affair. The event started Thursday and lasts until Sunday afternoon.

“This year we expect Comic Con to bring $15.2 million in economic impact to the region,” Kelly Saling, senior vice-president of Visit Seattle, said. “It’s one of our favorite events for a myriad of reasons. It’s perfect for people-watching. It’s refreshing how family-oriented it is.”

It’s not too late to get tickets. Prices range from $45 to $150 depending on what kind of package you get,

There are many guest appearances from people like Mark Ruffalo of the Avengers and Mercedes Vernado of Disney’s Mandalorian.

All Over The Map: Where there’s a will, there’s a Whidbey

The show runs Friday until 7 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.-7 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saling notes, “There was a notable increase in vendors participating due mainly because of being in the new building.”

She said consumer shows, like Comic Con, are doing well in the post-pandemic world.

“Everyone has been so excited. When we have a group of this magnitude, many areas get impacted,” Saling said. “I like walking around and seeing how all the participants engage with the visitors.”

This is the largest event so far to be in the new Summit building.

“I think we have a different level of gratitude and need as a community. We needed some joy.”

Local News

Lottery...
Bill Kaczaraba

Boeing employee from Auburn announced as Powerball winner

Becky Bell, a Supply Chain Analyst for Boeing, was grocery shopping with her daughter at her local Fred Meyer on Sunday, Feb. 5.
16 hours ago
Tacoma tuberculosis...
KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

Tacoma woman with tuberculosis facing arrest for refusing treatment

A Tacoma woman with tuberculosis (TB) is facing arrest Friday after her counter-arguments in court were unsuccessful.
16 hours ago
Shed...
Colleen West, KIRO 7 News

‘Did somebody lose their she-shed?’ Shed that fell off semi-truck blocks road in Clearview

People living along one street in Clearview saw a strange sight Friday morning. “Somebody lose their she-shed?”
16 hours ago
FILE - The Amazon DTW1 fulfillment center is shown in Romulus, Mich., April 1, 2020. Amazon has clo...
Associated Press

Amazon pauses construction on 2nd headquarters in Virginia

Amazon is pausing construction of its second headquarters in Virginia following the shifting landscape of remote work.
16 hours ago
Lake City Fire...
KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

Firefighters douse major blaze in vacant commercial building in Seattle

A fire at a vacant commercial building off Lake City Way in Seattle Friday morning caused the roadway to be shut down.
16 hours ago
Snohomish County Crime...
Gwen Baumgardner, KIRO 7 News

Snohomish County businesses seeing surge in property crime

Businesses in Snohomish County have expressed their frustration with the recent property crime across the region.
16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Emerald City Comic Con takes over downtown Seattle