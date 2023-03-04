Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Four arrested in Washington on drug trafficking charges

Mar 3, 2023, 4:53 PM
drug trafficking...
Some of the drugs confiscated in national investigation. (U.S. Attorney's office)
(U.S. Attorney's office)
Bill Kaczaraba's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Four people were arrested in Washington state on drug trafficking charges, according to U.S. Attorney Nick Brown.

Seven people overall have been indicted in the Western District of Washington. Charges stem from an investigation that began with a drug trafficking ring in Pittsburgh, PA.

All defendants have been taken into custody. Those arrested in Seattle are currently being detained at the Federal Detention Center at SeaTac.

“This investigation shows how drug trafficking rings interact across the country – drugs coming into Arizona are then transferred to distributors as geographically distinct as Seattle and Pittsburgh,” said U.S. Attorney Nick Brown. “Prosecutors and law enforcement here have worked cooperatively to arrest and prosecute the key players responsible for hundreds of thousands of potentially deadly doses.”

“Cartel activity of this nature is of particular concern to HSI, and we continue to prioritize investigations into individuals and organizations that illicitly introduce deadly fentanyl and firearms into our communities,” said Special Agent in Charge Robert Hammer, who oversees HSI operations in the Pacific Northwest. “We can’t stop as innocent lives are at risk.”

Firefighters douse major blaze in vacant commercial building in Seattle

According to justice department records, Bryce Hill, a key member of the drug conspiracy, was arrested in Seattle on Jan. 11, 2023. Hill has been charged with conspiracy to distribute fentanyl, cocaine, and methamphetamine.

Investigators seized five firearms – including assault-style weapons and those with extended magazines – from Hill’s Seattle residence.

Law enforcement seized about 27 kilos of fentanyl pills at Hill’s apartment, which were located in the suitcases they had traveled in from Arizona. Law enforcement also seized more than $387,000 in cash.

“This organization sold their illicit narcotics throughout the U.S., from the Southwest border to the Pacific Northwest and all the way to the East Coast,” said Jacob D. Galvan, Acting Special Agent in Charge of the DEA Seattle Field Division.

“Our federal partnerships once again have proven invaluable in defeating these organizations and holding their members accountable. According to DEA labs, 6 out of 10 fake pills contain a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl. With the seizure in one Seattle apartment, our partnerships saved 162,000 lives,” Galvan continued.

Local News

Seattle Sounders...
Nate Connors

Sounder train in service for Saturday’s Sounders FC match

This Saturday, ditch the car, forget about the traffic, save money on parking, and hop aboard the special Sounders train to the Sounders game.
20 hours ago
coffee...
Micki Gamez

New poll asks Washington residents what the ‘state smell’ should be

A recent poll from Axios asked readers what the state smell of Washington should be. The answer may not come as much of a surprise.
20 hours ago
hospital masks...
Bill Kaczaraba

Masks will soon no longer be required in Washington hospitals

The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) will end mask requirements in hospitals beginning April 3rd.
20 hours ago
Dumping...
Bill Kaczaraba

Illegal dumping in Seattle will now be monitored by surveillance cameras

Seattle Public Utilities has launched a new program aimed at curbing illegal dumping in the city. A pilot program will use cameras.
20 hours ago
Lottery...
Bill Kaczaraba

Boeing employee from Auburn announced as Powerball winner

Becky Bell, a Supply Chain Analyst for Boeing, was grocery shopping with her daughter at her local Fred Meyer on Sunday, Feb. 5.
20 hours ago
Tacoma tuberculosis...
KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

Tacoma woman with tuberculosis facing arrest for refusing treatment

A Tacoma woman with tuberculosis (TB) is facing arrest Friday after her counter-arguments in court were unsuccessful.
20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Four arrested in Washington on drug trafficking charges