Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
DAVE ROSS

Ohio disaster a consequence of lobbying against environmental regulations

Mar 6, 2023, 4:39 PM
Palestine...
This video screenshot released by the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) shows the site of a derailed freight train in East Palestine, Ohio, the United States. (NTSB/Handout via Xinhua via Getty Images)
(NTSB/Handout via Xinhua via Getty Images)
Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

A month after the devastating train derailment took place in East Palestine, Ohio, residents are still furious with company officials and state representatives over the handling of the crisis.

Late last month, Norfolk Southern, the company that owned and operated the derailed train that released vinyl chloride, ethyl acrylate, and isobutylene into the environment, contributed donations to East Palestine with $300,000 for the school district and $825,000 to reimburse the fire department.

Norfolk Southern CEO visits East Palestine after derailment

“Ohio has brought a national spotlight on the dangers of transporting hazardous chemicals. There are many regulations, requirements, and railroad operations intended to keep these kinds of disasters from happening,” Ron Holcomb, author of “Constant Chaos: The Daily Battle to Protect the Environment,” told Dave Ross on Seattle’s Morning News. “But unfortunately, they will continue to occur because equipment fails and humans make mistakes. That reoccurring theme — equipment failure and human error — is something I saw firsthand for more than two decades with the state Department of Ecology, time and time again.”

Holcomb, who spent 25 years as a hazardous materials specialist and spill responder with the Washington State Department of Ecology, believes this disaster could have occurred anywhere, and industry lobbying against environmental and safety regulations will only make these incidents more likely.

“The initial results indicated the accident was 100% preventable. I have reviewed the results of numerous NTSB investigations into rail accidents here in Washington, all of them were preventable,” Holcomb said. “The reality is, it is impossible to make life in our world of oil and chemicals risk-free. Equipment will continue to fail and humans will find creative ways to make errors leading to environmental messes.

“The only way to keep daily and long-term environmental disasters from happening is to wean ourselves off fossil fuels and find safe alternatives for chemicals,” Holcomb continued. “Some that will remain in the environment for generations. Until we make that transition away from fossil fuels and harmful chemicals. I believe environmental chaos will continue.”

More from Dave Ross: Norfolk Southern CEO visits East Palestine after derailment

Holcomb’s solution works in tandem with Governor Jay Inslee’s policy requiring all light-duty cars and trucks sold in Washington to meet zero-emission vehicle standards by 2035. Washington would become one of the first states to adopt a zero-emission mandate, alongside California.

“Switching to zero-emission vehicles is a critical milestone in our climate fight,” said Inslee in a prepared statement. “With growing numbers of consumers and manufacturers already making the switch, we’re making sure Washington is ready to seize the benefits of our EV future.”

Listen to Seattle’s Morning News with Dave Ross and Colleen O’Brien weekday mornings from 5 – 9 a.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

Dave Ross on KIRO Newsradio 97.3 FM
  • listen to dave rossTune in to KIRO Newsradio weekdays at 5am for Dave Ross on Seattle's Morning News.

Dave's Commentary

Dave Ross

Fentanyl...
Frank Sumrall

King County: 685 fentanyl overdoses in 2022 compared to 3 in 2015

The King County Prosecutor's Office cited 685 overdoses related to fentanyl in 2022, eight years removed from 2015's mark of just three.
17 hours ago
Housing...
Dave Ross

Ross: The latest attempt to undo a national embarrassment

Until 1968, Washington state allowed restrictive housing covenants. Which spelled out who could live in certain neighborhoods.
4 days ago
Changing the climate...
Dave Ross

Ross: Changing the climate of mental health is a bill away

Washington state wants to be a leader in climate change, but I sense that the voters are not as concerned about that these days.
5 days ago
move...
Dave Ross

Ross: A national divorce isn’t the solution, but some people should move

We’ve seen a couple of surveys about Seattle’s happiness rating, one shows us near the top for happiness, and one has us closer to the bottom.
6 days ago
American system...
Dave Ross

Ross: If the American system rewards hard work, cancel student loan debt

“Pull yourself up by your bootstraps” is the traditional American response to anyone who complains about his lot in life.
7 days ago
free fares Fentanyl light rail...
Dave Ross

Ross: Fentanyl-smoking passengers on light rail present huge danger

When I saw the David Horsey cartoon, light rail ambassadors inviting a fentanyl-smoking passenger to leave, I lost it, says a listener.
8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Ohio disaster a consequence of lobbying against environmental regulations