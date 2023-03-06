Macklemore announces free concert in Seattle tonight

(Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for T-Mobile)

Macklemore is introducing his new album with a free concert Monday night at Neumos.

“The tradition continues and the line starts now,” Macklemore said on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @macklemore

The show will be first come, first served and starts at 7 p.m. Macklemore has also promised surprise guests.

Macklemore will showcase tracks from his latest album, “Ben,” released on March 3.