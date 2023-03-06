Close
LOCAL NEWS

Macklemore announces free concert in Seattle tonight

Mar 6, 2023, 1:09 PM
SEATTLE, WA - JUNE 18: Macklemore (L) and Ryan Lewis of Macklemore and Ryan Lewis perform on stage as T-Mobile Un-leashes Music Freedom at Paramount Theatre on June 18, 2014 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for T-Mobile)
Macklemore is introducing his new album with a free concert Monday night at Neumos.

“The tradition continues and the line starts now,” Macklemore said on Instagram.

 

Macklemore shows good side of Seattle in ‘No Bad Days’

The show will be first come, first served and starts at 7 p.m. Macklemore has also promised surprise guests.

 Macklemore will showcase tracks from his latest album, “Ben,” released on March 3.

Macklemore announces free concert in Seattle tonight