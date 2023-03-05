Close
LOCAL NEWS

Macklemore shows good side of Seattle in ‘No Bad Days’

Mar 5, 2023, 6:04 AM
Michael Simeona's Profile Picture BY
Director of Digital Content

Ben Haggerty, better known as ‘Macklemore,’ knows how to show the good side of Seattle in his latest music video ‘No Bad Days.’

However, most of the credit should go to his 7-year-old daughter, Sloan, who directed the newly released video.

Macklemore films music video at Climate Pledge Arena during Kraken game

This isn’t the first time Macklemore has used the Emerald City as a backdrop. He basically shut down the Dick’s Drive-In on Capitol Hill a decade ago for his ‘White Walls’ video shoot.

Dick’s makes a return appearance in ‘No Bad Days’ (albeit with a thousand fewer people), and he even pulled his owner card by filming some of the music video at Climate Pledge Arena during a recent Seattle Kraken game.

You can watch the entire music video above (Warning: There is some explicit language). Dave Ross might not appreciate the scene about 1:37 into the video.

Macklemore’s new album ‘Ben‘ is out now.

