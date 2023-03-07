Close
KIRO NEWSRADIO OPINION

Gee & Ursula: Are there really ‘pet parents’ or are they ‘pet owners’?

Mar 7, 2023, 12:52 PM | Updated: 1:36 pm
Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin Show's Profile Picture BY
Weekdays on KIRO Newsradio 9am - 12pm

On The Gee and Ursula Show, hosts Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin give advice to help other people in a segment called … Scenarios.

Scenario: Guest host Mike Lewis says “I do not like the term ‘pet parents.’ It is not the same relationship people have with their children. It should be ‘pet owners.’ Ursula Reutin countered with, “You’re seeing it in black and white. I know people who have chosen not to have children. These pets are huge priorities in their lives.”

What do you think? Watch the whole conversation in the video above.

Listen to Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin weekday mornings from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. on KIRO Newsradio, 97.3 FM. Subscribe to the podcast here.

