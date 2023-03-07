Gee & Ursula: Are there really ‘pet parents’ or are they ‘pet owners’?

On The Gee and Ursula Show, hosts Gee Scott and Ursula Reutin give advice to help other people in a segment called … Scenarios.

Scenario: Guest host Mike Lewis says “I do not like the term ‘pet parents.’ It is not the same relationship people have with their children. It should be ‘pet owners.’ Ursula Reutin countered with, “You’re seeing it in black and white. I know people who have chosen not to have children. These pets are huge priorities in their lives.”

