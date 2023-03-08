Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

WA carbon emission auction nets nearly $300M from oil, gas companies

Mar 7, 2023, 4:26 PM
carbon emissions...
Washington state held its first cap-and-invest auction Feb. 28, which raised nearly $300 million from oil and gas companies bidding against each other to buy a limited amount of carbon emission allowances. (Photo by Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images)
(Photo by Patrick Pleul/picture alliance via Getty Images)
Frank Sumrall's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Washington state held its first cap-and-invest auction on Feb. 28, which raised nearly $300 million from oil and gas companies bidding against each other to buy a limited amount of carbon emission allowances.

The cap-and-invest program sets a limit on carbon emissions within the state, requiring businesses to obtain allowances equal to their covered greenhouse gas emissions. These allowances can be obtained through quarterly auctions hosted by the Washington State Department of Ecology. They can also be bought and sold on a secondary market, like a stock or bond.

This program was established in 2021 within the Climate Commitment Act (CCA), which established a comprehensive, market-based program to reduce carbon pollution and achieve the greenhouse gas limits set in state law.

WA carbon emissions highest since 2007, but well below 1999 peak

“This is truly historic for Washington and for the global movement toward a low-carbon future,” said Washington Governor Jay Inslee in a prepared statement. “The costs of climate change are coming to bear on families and communities, and industry plays an important role in the transition away from carbon. This cap-and-invest system is crucial to our approach to addressing climate change, and we are very encouraged to see this program starting off so well.”

The bidding lasted three hours, with the 6.18 million allowances —  each regulated business that emits over 25,000 metric tons of carbon annually is required to hold one allowance for every ton of greenhouse gas that it emits — were sold at a settlement price of $48.50, a number settled upon from its $22.20 floor price and its ceiling price of $81.47.

The state aims to generate revenue for clean energy projects and programs to support communities affected by climate change and air pollution. Over the next two years, these auctions are projected to generate $1.7 billion in revenue, with the CAA requiring more than one-third of the revenue to be invested in environmental and economic benefits for disproportionately-impacted communities.

The cap will continually be reduced over time, in four-year increments, to ensure Washington hits its 2030, 2040, and 2050 emissions-reduction commitments.

Roughly 75% of statewide emissions are covered in this cap-and-invest program, including fuel suppliers and natural gas and electric utilities. Waste-to-energy facilities will be included by 2027, while railroads will start to be implemented by 2031. Landfills were removed from the program after the passage of HB 1663, which created a separate landfill-specific methane-reduction program.

“Businesses that do not sufficiently reduce their emissions will be faced with increasing compliance costs, so investing in cleaner operations is good for the planet, and the bottom line,” the Department of Ecology stated on its website.

Legislature mulls expanding partial exemptions for property taxes

While the Department of Ecology has previously stated this will have a minimal impact on gas prices, Todd Myers with The Washington Policy Center believes gas prices could climb nearly 40 cents for gasoline and nearly 50 cents for diesel.

The revenue generated from the auction will be confirmed in a separate Washington Auction Public Proceeds Report on March 28.

Local News

I-5...
KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk

Southbound lanes open on I-5 near JBLM after wrong way collision

A car driving the wrong way collided on Interstate 5, sparking in flames, near Joint Base Lewis-McChord's (JBLM) main gate Tuesday afternoon.
18 hours ago
constantine...
Kate Stone

Constantine: King County to make ‘harmful cuts to essential services’

King County Executive Dow Constantine told the County Council, “we will be making harmful cuts to essential services as early as this fall.”
18 hours ago
Belltown shooting...
Bill Kaczaraba

37-year-old man dies after shooting in Belltown neighborhood

Officers arrived at about 4:30 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of 3rd Avenue and Bell Street after reports of shots being fired.
18 hours ago
daylight savings time...
Ted Buehner

Time to ‘spring forward’ again for Daylight Saving Time

You are not alone. Sleep scientists have found more than half of Americans usually feel tired after the adjustment back to daylight time.
18 hours ago
twain...
Theresa Robinson, KIRO 7 News

Shania Twain congratulates WSU women’s basketball team after historic PAC-12 tournament win

The Washington State University women’s basketball team got a shoutout from an unexpected source: Country superstar Shania Twain.
18 hours ago
Microsoft...
Lisa Brooks

Microsoft adds another round of layoffs in Seattle area

Microsoft is laying off another 689 people at its Redmond headquarters, bringing the total number of layoffs in the Seattle area to 2,184.
18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
WA carbon emission auction nets nearly $300M from oil, gas companies