Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Mother of children at Ingraham shooting announces run for city council

Mar 10, 2023, 12:25 PM
Maritza Rivera Ingraham High...
Maritza Rivera is a new candidate for Seattle city council. (Photo provided by Maritza Rivera)
(Photo provided by Maritza Rivera)
KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk's Profile Picture BY
Your best source for local news

The deadly shooting at Ingraham high school sparked a mother’s decision to run for Seattle City Council.

Maritza Rivera said her two daughters were inside the school when a student was shot and killed in a hallway last November.

Two suspects drive off after armed carjacking in Cherry Hill

“I’m a working mom of two teenage girls, and I will never forget the hours waiting and worrying outside Ingraham High School as my girls were in lockdown inside,” said Maritza Rivera. “The fact that my daughters are growing up in Seattle and they don’t feel safe, now there’s trepidation.”

A 14-year-old and a 15-year-old were later charged in connection with the shooting.

Rivera, who currently works as Deputy Director of the City of Seattle’s Department of Arts & Culture, is running for the council seat in District 4, which includes the neighborhoods of Laurelhurst, Maple Leaf, Ravenna, Roosevelt, University District, View Ridge, Wallingford, and Wedgwood.

She stated one of her main focuses, if elected to office, is to improve public safety.

“It really brought home to me that our city has gotten off track. I want to restore Seattle to the safe and vibrant city that drew me here more than twenty years ago,” Rivera said.

To help address public safety, Maritza’s priorities will be five-minute response times for priority 911 calls, taking home and car break-ins more seriously, getting guns off our streets and out of schools, and ending open-air drug markets.

“The decision from seven of the nine City Councilmembers in 2020 to defund the police was a huge mistake and has led to our staffing crisis today,” Rivera said.

Four other candidates have also announced they are running: George Artem, Ron Davis, Matthew Mitnick, and Kenneth Wilson.

Maritza stated she went to law school and then had the opportunity to work in the White House as President Clinton’s Hispanic liaison. Later she worked for the National Hispanic Chamber of Commerce before moving to Seattle, where she went to work for the ACLU post-9/11 to protect Muslim communities from xenophobia.

More from Kate Stone: The search for love comes to Seattle in newest ‘Love is Blind’ season

She said she believes her experience working for the city, for former City Councilmember Tom Rasmussen, for Mayor Jenny Durkan, and now for the Harrell Administration, qualifies her to understand the important issues.

Current Councilmember Alex Pedersen has announced he will not seek reelection.

Kate Stone contributed to this report

Local News

child marriages tax vote stricter blood alcohol...
L.B. Gilbert

Stricter blood alcohol limit fails to pass WA state Senate

A bill to lower the legal limit of Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol has failed to leave the floor of the state senate before its deadline.
15 hours ago
off-leash...
Frank Sumrall

Seattle looks to create two new off-leash dog parks amid post-pandemic pet boom

Lincoln Park, Me-Kwa-Mooks Park, Hamilton Viewpoint Park, West Seattle Stadium, and the Delridge Playfield have been listed as some proposed locations.
15 hours ago
trump desantis...
Michael Medved

Medved: Could Trump Really Pick DeSantis for VP?

Could Trump and DeSantis become running mates, rather than rivals, uniting the Republican Party and leading the way to sweeping victory in 2024?
15 hours ago
520 bridge traffic...
Nate Connors

Montlake traffic closures and more delays likely this weekend

The Montlake Bridge will be down to one lane in each direction between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
15 hours ago
crime carjacking...
MyNorthwest Staff

Two suspects drive off after armed carjacking in Cherry Hill

Seattle Police responded to a reported carjacking at gunpoint near Swedish Cherry Hill Hospital this morning.
15 hours ago
A combine transfers wheat into a grain truck, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, near Pullman, Wash. Across ea...
Seth Borenstein, Associated Press

La Niña, which worsens hurricanes and drought, is gone

After three nasty years, the La Niña weather phenomenon that increases Atlantic hurricane activity and worsens western drought is gone.
15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Mother of children at Ingraham shooting announces run for city council