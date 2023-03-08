Close
LOCAL NEWS

The search for love comes to Seattle in newest ‘Love is Blind’ season

Mar 8, 2023, 2:42 PM
love is blind...
Rory Newbrough, Andy Rickert, Danielle Drouin, Diamond Jack, India Bridgeforth, Lexie Skipper and Westley Baer attend "Love Is Blind" Atlanta screening & reception at City Winery on February 27, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
KIRO Newsradio Newsdesk's Profile Picture BY
Your best source for local news

The season 4 cast of “Love is Blind” has been announced, with 30 Seattle residents being the show’s newest crop of singles hoping to find their soulmates in the Emerald City.

Atlanta, Dallas, and Chicago have acted as previous host cities for the show, with Seattle being the first time “Love is Blind” has explored the west coast.

Co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey are back to guide the cast on their journey to happiness or heartache. This group boasts a wide range of professions, from flight attendants to therapists and real estate brokers, and in true Seattle fashion, a tech recruiter.

For those unfamiliar with the hit Netflix show, it features singles tired of conventional dating methods who want to try a new way of finding love — sight unseen. They bond with one another inside “pods,” a series of small rooms where the contestants can see, but not hear one another. Those who wind up forming a connection must decide whether or not to get engaged before ever meeting face-to-face.

Leavenworth location of new Amazon rom-com, starring Alison Brie

Once they decide to take the plunge, the happy couples will go on a vacation, move in together, and see if their bonds can withstand the real world — and if love really is “blind”.

The season 4 teaser trailer promises more of the connections — and conflicts — that we’ve come to expect.

“I made the wrong choice,” a mystery male cast member said, “and now I’m going to propose to another woman.”

Another voices concerns about maintaining a relationship without family support. “I don’t want to be in a marriage where your parents hate me,” he said. “You know Romeo and Juliet didn’t work for a reason.”

True love or not, there will be plenty of tears and tense moments before the group celebrates their happy endings. The new season hits Netflix on Friday, March 24.

