Two suspects drive off after armed carjacking in Cherry Hill

Seattle Police responded to a reported carjacking at gunpoint near Swedish Cherry Hill Hospital this morning.

Police arrived at about 9:15 a.m. at the intersection of E Cherry Street and 18th Avenue E and contacted the victim, who stated an unknown man stole his vehicle while a second man pointed a gun at him.



When the 49-year-old male victim returned to his parked vehicle, a man was in the driver’s seat. As the victim confronted the man, an accomplice approached and pointed a gun at him. The victim ran away to safety and called 911.

Both suspects drove off, last seen heading eastbound on E Cherry Street. Officers searched the area but did not locate the suspects.

Police later recovered the victim’s car near the intersection of 14th Avenue S and S Ferdinand Street.

SPD Robbery Detectives will investigate this case.

Three dead after suspected stalker breaks into Redmond home

Man threatening with gun arrested in South Park

Seattle Police responded to a report of a man threatening another man with a gun in the South Park neighborhood Wednesday night.

Police arrived at about 7:00 p.m. in the 1000 block of S Henderson Street and detained a man matching the description of the male suspect.

Officers interviewed the 52-year-old victim, who stated the suspect pointed a handgun at him and threatened to shoot him after a verbal altercation outside his residence.



An SPD K9 unit tracked the suspect to his residence, where officers served a search warrant and found a .22LR caliber rifle, a handgun-style BB gun, and live ammunition. Police learned the suspect was legally prohibited from possessing a firearm.

Police arrested the 34-year-old suspect for harassment and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was later booked into King County Jail.

One injured in stabbing at University of Washington

Argument leads to armed confrontation in downtown Seattle

Seattle Police responded to a man threatened with a firearm after a verbal argument in downtown Seattle Thursday afternoon.

Police arrived at about 3 p.m. near the intersection of 1st Avenue and Stewart Street and contacted a man who reported having an argument with an unknown man that became heated.



The 31-year-old male suspect brandished a gun at the 24-year-old victim before walking away westbound on Stewart Street. Several witnesses reported seeing the firearm.

Police located the suspect nearby and recovered a handgun from his person.

The 31-year-old male suspect was arrested for harassment and unlawful possession of a firearm and booked into King County Jail.

Man dead in Lakewood parking lot in random shooting

Lakewood police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at the Lakewood Towne Center on Thursday afternoon.

According to the Lakewood Police Department, officers were called to the Target parking lot just before 3 p.m. for reports of gunshots.

When officers arrived, they found a 38-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid at the scene, and the man was later taken to Madigan Army Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

The shooter, a 23-year-old man, stayed in the area and was arrested without incident. He was booked into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.

A gun was recovered from the scene.

Police say there does not appear to be any relationship between the two men and that there was no confrontation prior to the shooting.

Follow @http://twitter.com/Mynorthwest