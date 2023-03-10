CRIME BLOTTER
Two suspects drive off after armed carjacking in Cherry Hill
Seattle Police responded to a reported carjacking at gunpoint near Swedish Cherry Hill Hospital this morning.
Police arrived at about 9:15 a.m. at the intersection of E Cherry Street and 18th Avenue E and contacted the victim, who stated an unknown man stole his vehicle while a second man pointed a gun at him.
When the 49-year-old male victim returned to his parked vehicle, a man was in the driver’s seat. As the victim confronted the man, an accomplice approached and pointed a gun at him. The victim ran away to safety and called 911.
Both suspects drove off, last seen heading eastbound on E Cherry Street. Officers searched the area but did not locate the suspects.
Police later recovered the victim’s car near the intersection of 14th Avenue S and S Ferdinand Street.
SPD Robbery Detectives will investigate this case.
Man threatening with gun arrested in South Park
Seattle Police responded to a report of a man threatening another man with a gun in the South Park neighborhood Wednesday night.
Police arrived at about 7:00 p.m. in the 1000 block of S Henderson Street and detained a man matching the description of the male suspect.
Officers interviewed the 52-year-old victim, who stated the suspect pointed a handgun at him and threatened to shoot him after a verbal altercation outside his residence.
An SPD K9 unit tracked the suspect to his residence, where officers served a search warrant and found a .22LR caliber rifle, a handgun-style BB gun, and live ammunition. Police learned the suspect was legally prohibited from possessing a firearm.
Police arrested the 34-year-old suspect for harassment and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was later booked into King County Jail.
Argument leads to armed confrontation in downtown Seattle
Seattle Police responded to a man threatened with a firearm after a verbal argument in downtown Seattle Thursday afternoon.
Police arrived at about 3 p.m. near the intersection of 1st Avenue and Stewart Street and contacted a man who reported having an argument with an unknown man that became heated.
The 31-year-old male suspect brandished a gun at the 24-year-old victim before walking away westbound on Stewart Street. Several witnesses reported seeing the firearm.
Police located the suspect nearby and recovered a handgun from his person.
The 31-year-old male suspect was arrested for harassment and unlawful possession of a firearm and booked into King County Jail.
Lakewood police are investigating after a man was shot and killed at the Lakewood Towne Center on Thursday afternoon.
According to the Lakewood Police Department, officers were called to the Target parking lot just before 3 p.m. for reports of gunshots.
When officers arrived, they found a 38-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers rendered aid at the scene, and the man was later taken to Madigan Army Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
The shooter, a 23-year-old man, stayed in the area and was arrested without incident. He was booked into the Pierce County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder.
A gun was recovered from the scene.
Police say there does not appear to be any relationship between the two men and that there was no confrontation prior to the shooting.