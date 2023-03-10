Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Stricter blood alcohol limit fails to pass WA state Senate

Mar 10, 2023, 3:26 PM
child marriages tax vote stricter blood alcohol...
State Capitol in Olympia. (Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

A bill to lower the legal limit of Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol has failed to leave the floor of the state senate before its deadline.

The legislation, SB 5002, would have lowered the Blood Alcohol Concentration that would constitute a DUI from 0.08 to 0.05.

Sen. Lovick calls for stricter blood-alcohol limit in Washington state

“When you see these signs around the state, 0.08% Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) limit, I think that’s just a terrible message,” the bill’s sponsor Senator John Lovick said. “It’s almost telling a person, and I hate to say it like this, that 0.08% BAC is okay, 0.08% BAC is not okay. I say this all the time. Impairment starts with the very, very first drink, and you shouldn’t be driving with alcohol in your system.”

The bill failed to pass the senate before the March 8 deadline for legislation to move out of the chamber of the bill’s origin in order to pass this legislative session.

Lovick’s idea to lower the blood-alcohol limit mirrors recent Utah legislation, which lowered its limit in 2019 and subsequently saw a drop in fatal vehicle collisions, according to the Utah Department of Public Safety.

“A lot of people were concerned that the sale of alcohol would go down — it did not. People just don’t drive, and they’ve actually reduced their fatalities by 20%,” Lovick said. “People walking around are still alive because they lowered the limit and are holding people accountable.”

Two suspects drive off after armed carjacking in Cherry Hill

Approximately 700 people died on Washington’s roads last year, according to Lovick, the worst it has been in the state since 1996.

Other statistics shared from 2022’s report include young drivers — people between ages 21 and 35 — accounted for more than half of fatal DUI-related crashes in the U.S. Men were also far more likely to drink and drive, as they were involved in 80% of all drunk-driving fatalities.

Local News

Kemp...
KIRO Newsradio staff

Jack Stine & Spike O’Neill claim Kemp incident brings up race discussions

The Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said it would not file charges against the 53-year-old Kemp, but left the door open for later charges.
22 hours ago
spring forward...
Micki Gamez

Remember to spring forward for Daylight Savings on Sunday

It's that time of year when we spring forward and experience more daylight longer starting Sunday.
22 hours ago
enrollment...
L.B. Gilbert

Washington students still less likely to enroll in college after pandemic

Only half of 2020 Washington high school graduates enrolled directly in a two-year or four-year college after graduating, compared to 59% in 2019.
22 hours ago
off-leash...
Frank Sumrall

Seattle looks to create two new off-leash dog parks amid post-pandemic pet boom

Lincoln Park, Me-Kwa-Mooks Park, Hamilton Viewpoint Park, West Seattle Stadium, and the Delridge Playfield have been listed as some proposed locations.
22 hours ago
trump desantis...
Michael Medved

Medved: Could Trump Really Pick DeSantis for VP?

Could Trump and DeSantis become running mates, rather than rivals, uniting the Republican Party and leading the way to sweeping victory in 2024?
22 hours ago
520 bridge traffic...
Nate Connors

Montlake traffic closures and more delays likely this weekend

The Montlake Bridge will be down to one lane in each direction between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Stricter blood alcohol limit fails to pass WA state Senate