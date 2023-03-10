Close
MyNorthwest
News
Opinion
Sports
Tools
Connect
LOCAL NEWS

Washington students still less likely to enroll in college after pandemic

Mar 10, 2023, 3:38 PM | Updated: 3:41 pm
enrollment...
(Photo by Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
(Photo by Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
L.B. Gilbert's Profile Picture BY
MyNorthwest Content Editor

Over the past 10 years, high school graduation rates have increased significantly across Washington state, but the number of graduates pursuing a post-secondary degree directly after school has declined.

About 66,000 students graduated high school in Washington in 2013 compared to about 74,000 graduates in 2022. This is an increase from 76% of high school students graduating with a degree to 82% graduating with a degree.

Bellevue School District revise consolidation plans, only closing 2 schools

But according to a study by the Washington Student Achievement Council (WSAC), the direct enrollment rate following high school graduation dropped from 60% to 50% during the COVID-19 pandemic and has not yet recovered.

Only half of 2020 Washington high school graduates enrolled directly in a two-year or four-year college after graduating, compared to 59% in 2019.

This direct enrollment into college is also lower than the national average, despite this decrease also appearing as a national trend, where 66% enrolled directly in 2019 compared to 63% in 2020.

California’s direct enrollment rate fell by about two percentage points in 2020 (from 65% in 2019 to 63% in 2020,) and Idaho’s direct enrollment rate decreased by seven percentage points (from 46% to 39%.)

Declines in the direct enrollment rate also varied by race, which the WSAC said could further exacerbate existing racial inequities in postsecondary enrollment. The largest decline in direct enrollment was among Latino students. In total, the direct enrollment rate was 14 percentage points lower for Hispanic students in the Class of 2021 than before the pandemic.

“As evidence of the pandemic’s impact on students continues to mount, it is increasingly important that the state continues to provide ample resources and supports to students furthest from educational equity,” the report said.

Gates Foundation donates $1B to prioritize math education

As a result of the pandemic’s impact on students, the state continues to provide resources and supports to students furthest from educational equity. WSAC is working with partners across the state to build a more supportive environment for college access and success through the Regional Challenge Grant.

WSAC is also engaged in a variety of efforts to improve access to financial aid.

Local News

Kemp...
KIRO Newsradio staff

Jack Stine & Spike O’Neill claim Kemp incident brings up race discussions

The Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office said it would not file charges against the 53-year-old Kemp, but left the door open for later charges.
22 hours ago
spring forward...
Micki Gamez

Remember to spring forward for Daylight Savings on Sunday

It's that time of year when we spring forward and experience more daylight longer starting Sunday.
22 hours ago
child marriages tax vote stricter blood alcohol...
L.B. Gilbert

Stricter blood alcohol limit fails to pass WA state Senate

A bill to lower the legal limit of Driving Under the Influence (DUI) of alcohol has failed to leave the floor of the state senate before its deadline.
22 hours ago
off-leash...
Frank Sumrall

Seattle looks to create two new off-leash dog parks amid post-pandemic pet boom

Lincoln Park, Me-Kwa-Mooks Park, Hamilton Viewpoint Park, West Seattle Stadium, and the Delridge Playfield have been listed as some proposed locations.
22 hours ago
trump desantis...
Michael Medved

Medved: Could Trump Really Pick DeSantis for VP?

Could Trump and DeSantis become running mates, rather than rivals, uniting the Republican Party and leading the way to sweeping victory in 2024?
22 hours ago
520 bridge traffic...
Nate Connors

Montlake traffic closures and more delays likely this weekend

The Montlake Bridge will be down to one lane in each direction between 6 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
22 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

SHIBA volunteer...

Volunteer to help people understand their Medicare options!

If you’re retired or getting ready to retire and looking for new ways to stay active, becoming a SHIBA volunteer could be for you!
safety from crime...

As crime increases, our safety measures must too

It's easy to be accused of fearmongering regarding crime, but Seattle residents might have good reason to be concerned for their safety.
Comcast Ready for Business Fund...
Ilona Lohrey | President and CEO, GSBA

GSBA is closing the disparity gap with Ready for Business Fund

GSBA, Comcast, and other partners are working to address disparities in access to financial resources with the Ready for Business fund.
SHIBA WA...

Medicare open enrollment is here and SHIBA can help!

The SHIBA program – part of the Office of the Insurance Commissioner – is ready to help with your Medicare open enrollment decisions.
Lake Washington Windows...

Choosing Best Windows for Your Home

Lake Washington Windows and Doors is a local window dealer offering the exclusive Leak Armor installation.
Anacortes Christmas Tree...

Come one, come all! Food, Drink, and Coastal Christmas – Anacortes has it all!

Come celebrate Anacortes’ 11th annual Bier on the Pier! Bier on the Pier takes place on October 7th and 8th and features local ciders, food trucks and live music - not to mention the beautiful views of the Guemes Channel and backdrop of downtown Anacortes.
Washington students still less likely to enroll in college after pandemic