LOCAL NEWS

Planning a spring break trip? Expect plenty of airline fees

Mar 16, 2023, 9:28 AM | Updated: 9:36 am
airline fees...
Travelers use kiosk to check their bags as they arrive to travel out of Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
(AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)
BY
KIRO Newsradio Reporter

With winter’s cold temperatures dragging on this year, many people are busy planning spring break and summer travel.

But if you have not flown since before the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, buckle your seatbelts and prepare for prices to take off.

Gee & Ursula: What about those airline fees?

Analysts expect airlines to raise fees this year as they try to recoup pandemic losses and keep up with inflation.

“They are dealing with cost increases — from oil, from labor costs, from maintenance, everything,” travel agent Barbara Robinson said. Robinson manages Amcan Travel in downtown Seattle.

You can expect to pay extra airline fees for many perks that were once considered free — and this does not just mean checked baggage, either. Any meal bigger than a bag of crackers, a guaranteed seat next to your loved ones, and even carry-on bags are all incurring fees on many airlines.

“The least expensive ticket is called basic economy, and a lot of times, they give you a lot of restrictions on that ticket,” Robinson said. “That’s the airline’s way of saying, ‘You want the lowest price? We’ll give you the lowest price, but we’ll strip away all the unnecessary services.'”

Robinson said it’s not just the budget airlines tacking on these extra fees.

“It’s the majority of the airlines, the major ones — United, American, Delta, even Alaska Airlines here in town,” she said.

She tells her clients to count on shelling out $150 to $200 if they want a checked bag and a seat of their choosing.

President Biden is already pushing Congress to crack down on what he calls “junk fees.” Many airlines, such as United, have backed away from charging extra for kids to sit with their family members, but those costs still apply to anyone who is a teenager or older.

Rather than shopping around for the best deal for each vacation, Robinson’s advice is to stay loyal to one airline so you can build up points and earn certain privileges — such as free checked bags or your choice of seat.

“If you’re a frequent flier with that airline, then you gain a certain status — you have a lot of leverage in terms of avoiding paying the actual fees,” she said.

Her other recommendation is to pack your bags and then take out half of the clothes and other items you packed. That way, you won’t go overweight or need extra luggage.

Alaska Airlines and United Airlines refused to tell KIRO Newsradio whether they are planning any new fees or hikes to existing fees this year. Delta Airlines and American Airlines did not respond to KIRO Newsradio’s request for comment.

Follow Nicole Jennings on Twitter or email her here

